Alaska Communications Debuts New Internet Service Offering 1 Gigabit Speeds

Alaska+Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is bringing the speed Alaskans need with its new service, AKXinternet.

An Alaska Communications field technician installs a customer node on a rooftop in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo: Christophe Wu, Facebook)

AKXinternet is a mesh fixed wireless solution offering 1 gigabit download speeds and up to 100 Mbps upload speeds.

The service offers unlimited data through a tiered speed model, with options starting at 100 Mbps.

This service is now available in select Anchorage neighborhoods. The company will expand to more locations in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

“We’re bringing more speed, more reliability and more choices to Alaskans,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “Internet usage needs have changed, especially over the past 17 months, and we’re expanding our availability and options in response.”

The pandemic underscored just how critical the availability of affordable broadband is for accessing work, education, healthcare, entertainment, and staying connected with friends and family. In particular, fast upload speeds are needed for seamless video conferencing, which is an essential component of working from home.

Demonstrating its leadership, Alaska Communications is among the first internet service providers in the country to deploy this technology. Last week, Cambium Networks awarded Alaska Communications with its Wireless+Connectivity+Hero+Award, which recognizes visionaries who are changing the world with wireless technology.

The company’s use of mesh fixed wireless meets the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet. It uses a network of fiber and radios to create a mesh of connectivity around the customer.

“We’re using wireless solutions to extend the reach of our fiber infrastructure to serve Alaskans,” said Diedre Williams, senior vice president, operations. “Through AKXinternet, we’ll be able to bring higher speeds to more customers in a quicker time to market than trenching fiber, which is difficult to do in populated areas and is labor intensive, resulting in a slower pace of expansion.”

AKXinternet is part of Alaska Communications’ focus on network expansion. The company’s goal is to reach 6,500 new addresses with this service this year. AKXinternet expansion will continue in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

For more information, visit AlaskaCommunications.com%2FAKXinternet.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

