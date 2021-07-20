Alaska Communications Debuts New Internet Service Offering 1 Gigabit Speeds

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alaska Communications Debuts New Internet Service Offering 1 Gigabit Speeds

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Alaska+Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is bringing the speed Alaskans need with its new service, AKXinternet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005269/en/

Alaska_Communications_Install_Photo.jpg

An Alaska Communications field technician installs a customer node on a rooftop in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo: Christophe Wu, Facebook)

AKXinternet is a mesh fixed wireless solution offering 1 gigabit download speeds and up to 100 Mbps upload speeds.

The service offers unlimited data through a tiered speed model, with options starting at 100 Mbps.

This service is now available in select Anchorage neighborhoods. The company will expand to more locations in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

“We’re bringing more speed, more reliability and more choices to Alaskans,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “Internet usage needs have changed, especially over the past 17 months, and we’re expanding our availability and options in response.”

The pandemic underscored just how critical the availability of affordable broadband is for accessing work, education, healthcare, entertainment, and staying connected with friends and family. In particular, fast upload speeds are needed for seamless video conferencing, which is an essential component of working from home.

Demonstrating its leadership, Alaska Communications is among the first internet service providers in the country to deploy this technology. Last week, Cambium Networks awarded Alaska Communications with its Wireless+Connectivity+Hero+Award, which recognizes visionaries who are changing the world with wireless technology.

The company’s use of mesh fixed wireless meets the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet. It uses a network of fiber and radios to create a mesh of connectivity around the customer.

“We’re using wireless solutions to extend the reach of our fiber infrastructure to serve Alaskans,” said Diedre Williams, senior vice president, operations. “Through AKXinternet, we’ll be able to bring higher speeds to more customers in a quicker time to market than trenching fiber, which is difficult to do in populated areas and is labor intensive, resulting in a slower pace of expansion.”

AKXinternet is part of Alaska Communications’ focus on network expansion. The company’s goal is to reach 6,500 new addresses with this service this year. AKXinternet expansion will continue in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

For more information, visit AlaskaCommunications.com%2FAKXinternet.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005269r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005269/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment