RMR Mortgage Trust Closes $19.7 Million First Mortgage Bridge Loan for the Acquisition of Laurel 42 Apartments in Portland, Oregon

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

RMR+Mortgage+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMRM%29 today announced the closing of a $19.7 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Laurel 42, a 100-unit apartment building located at 4242 NE Halsey Street in Portland, Oregon. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. RMRM’s manager, Tremont+Realty+Capital, was introduced to the transaction by IPA Capital Markets, a Marcus & Millichap Company.

Tom+Lorenzini, President of RMRM, made the following statement:

“We are pleased to announce the closing of this first mortgage loan secured by a centrally located Class-A multifamily property in the Hollywood neighborhood of downtown Portland. This loan further diversifies RMRM’s investment portfolio and expands our loan book to nearly $300 million of committed capital. We look forward to continuing the growth of RMRM’s portfolio and generating attractive, risk adjusted returns for our shareholders.”

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. RMRM is managed by an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29. Substantially all of RMR’s business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, which is an alternative asset management company with $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about RMRM, please visit www.rmrmortgagetrust.com.

Tremont Realty Capital, on behalf of its capital sources, Tremont+Mortgage+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+TRMT%29 and RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM), is a direct lender that invests in loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Tremont Realty Capital is the trade name of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC, which is an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR). For more information about Tremont Realty Capital please visit www.tremontcapital.com.

WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever RMRM uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, RMRM is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon RMRM’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by RMRM’s forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond RMRM’s control. For example:

  • This press release references recent loans closed and future plans to expand RMRM’s business as a commercial mortgage REIT and pursue its investment objective, which may imply that RMRM will close additional loans, that it will achieve its investment objective and that its business will continue to improve as a result. However, RMRM’s business and ability to execute loans and realize its investment objective are subject to various risks, including the competitive nature of the industry in which it operates, as well as other factors, many of which are outside its control, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. These risks and other factors may prevent RMRM from successfully closing additional loans, executing its new business and realizing its investment objective. Further, once RMRM invests or commits its remaining capital, its ability to continue to grow and fund loans will be subject to its ability to obtain additional cost-effective capital or its redeploying proceeds from repayments of its loan investments.

The information contained in RMRM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in RMRM’s periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause RMRM’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by RMRM’s forward looking statements. RMRM’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, RMRM does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Statutory Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005138r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005138/en/

