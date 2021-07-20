Logo
Vocera Introduces New Cloud-Based Clinical Communication and Collaboration Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vocera+Communications%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:VCRA, Financial), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today introduced its new cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones called Vocera+Edge. Designed for the cloud, Vocera Edge enables healthcare systems to get the most out of their electronic health record (EHR) investments, while empowering nurses, physicians, and other care team members by delivering meaningful information at the point of care. The software as a service (SaaS) solution enables Vocera to extend its market reach, broaden physician use cases and adoption, and deepen EHR integrations to support patient-centric workflows.

“Vocera Edge is the ideal CC&C solution for any clinic, hospital, or health system making investments in smartphone-centric communication to complement their EHR system,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “Our goal is to offer customers choices for how they purchase and deploy our solutions. This secure and robust solution is a natural extension of our strategic vision and is particularly well suited to match the speed and scale of each organization’s needs to improve patient care, safety and experience.”

“Two-way communication between Vocera Edge and the hospital’s EHR makes it seamless for clinicians to complete documentation and manage all patient-centric communication right from their smartphones,” said Steve Shirley, Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Parkview Medical Center.

Interoperability between Vocera Edge and EHRs helps clinicians easily close the loop on patient-centered workflows, including positive patient identification, specimen collection, fall risk assessments, digital checklists, and more. Secure messages, voice calls, alerts and alarm notifications are consolidated with contextual, task-based information and presented by Vocera Edge to help mobile clinicians make real-time decisions and provide safe, efficient, and effective care.

About Vocera

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera® and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005389r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005389/en/

