Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the "Company") today announced that its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2021 will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 866-548-4713 (international callers please dial 1-323-794-2093) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.campingworld.com.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed both online and by dialing 844-512-2921 (international callers please dial 412-317-6671). The pin number to access the telephone replay is 7476436. The replay will be available until August 10, 2021.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 180 locations in 40 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005410/en/

