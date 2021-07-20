AppLovin to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webcast and conference call will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on August 11, 2021 during which management will discuss second quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webcast and conference call will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The live audio webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.AppLovin.com. Telephone participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for domestic callers or 1-201-493-6779 for international callers. A replay of the call via webcast will be available at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.AppLovin.com until August 18, 2021.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing platform provides developers a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 200+ popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

