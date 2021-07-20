Logo
Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (

NYSE:EIG, Financial) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after which these materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

Conference Call Details

The Company will then review these financial results via a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT.

To participate in the live conference call by telephone, dial +1 (888) 364-8443 or +1 (484) 747-6630 and use the conference call access code 1379736. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Company’s website for up to seven days following the live call. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and use the conference call access code 1379736.

© 2021 EMPLOYERS. All rights reserved.

EMPLOYERS® and America’s small business insurance specialist® are registered trademarks of EIG Services, Inc. Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. The Company operates throughout the United States, with the exception of four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A- (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. See www.employers.com and www.cerity.com for coverage availability.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005384r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005384/en/

