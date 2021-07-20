Pizza Inn Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand in North Texas

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's hometown pizza place, Pizza Inn , announced today it has executed a multi-unit development agreement with Franchisees Charlie and Jeannie Clark. Four new Pizza Inn stores are planned in North Texas, with the first scheduled to open its doors in Sherman, Texas, in fall of 2021.

The Clarks are Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza franchisees in Texas and Oklahoma, and have been RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE) franchisees since November of 2019. Mr. Clark also sits on Pizza Inn's Franchise Leadership Council.

"RAVE is proud to partner with Franchisees like Charlie and Jeannie who have strong operations and are committed to excellence," says RAVE Restaurant Group's Chief Operations Officer, Mike Burns. "Our team is here to support them as they open these new stores in North Texas."

"I look forward to expanding Pizza Inn's presence in North Texas alongside my wife, Jeannie," says Mr. Clark. "There are many underserved fans in this area, and we know these new locations will become an integral part of these communities."

Pizza Inn is known for its fresh, house-made pizza dough, high-quality ingredients, and exceptional service. The brand's original pizzas blend everyone's favorite ingredients to create craveable flavor combinations. Unlike its competitors, Pizza Inn's house-made pizza dough is made from scratch every morning in every store and is never frozen or made in a factory.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 200 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "RAVE". For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

