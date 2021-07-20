Commvault Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

PR Newswire

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a vehicle for delivering secure, scalable, and compliant data management and protection solutions for organizations in the healthcare space.

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

With the continued rise in data breaches and ransomware, it has never been more necessary for healthcare organizations to have solutions in place that can protect and recover critical data such as patient health records and medical information. Commvault's portfolio of Intelligent Data Services offers flexibility for healthcare organizations with native support for AWS services, protection for AWS workloads such as AWS Outposts, AWS Storage Gateway, and Amazon Aurora, as well as backup to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) as a storage target.

Commvault and AWS provide an enterprise-class data management platform that allows healthcare organizations to store, protect, optimize, and use data across on-premises and AWS environments – all from a single easy to use interface. And, with AWS for Health, healthcare providers can access this interface easier than ever when they need it most.

"Commvault's broad native support for AWS services and integration into leading EHR systems allow customers to efficiently manage their healthcare data and protect it from looming threats like ransomware," said Rahul Pawar, Global Field Chief Technology Officer and Partner Strategy, Commvault. "Combined with the security and high availability that AWS provides, customers can rest assured that their sensitive data is safe and accessible at all times."

Commvault's portfolio of solutions are available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. To learn more, visit the Commvault AWS Marketplace listing.

