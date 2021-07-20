Logo
Commvault Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 20, 2021

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a vehicle for delivering secure, scalable, and compliant data management and protection solutions for organizations in the healthcare space.

commvault_new__logo.jpg

AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners built specifically for healthcare, biopharma, and genomics customers. The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health community. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

With the continued rise in data breaches and ransomware, it has never been more necessary for healthcare organizations to have solutions in place that can protect and recover critical data such as patient health records and medical information. Commvault's portfolio of Intelligent Data Services offers flexibility for healthcare organizations with native support for AWS services, protection for AWS workloads such as AWS Outposts, AWS Storage Gateway, and Amazon Aurora, as well as backup to Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) as a storage target.

Commvault and AWS provide an enterprise-class data management platform that allows healthcare organizations to store, protect, optimize, and use data across on-premises and AWS environments – all from a single easy to use interface. And, with AWS for Health, healthcare providers can access this interface easier than ever when they need it most.

"Commvault's broad native support for AWS services and integration into leading EHR systems allow customers to efficiently manage their healthcare data and protect it from looming threats like ransomware," said Rahul Pawar, Global Field Chief Technology Officer and Partner Strategy, Commvault. "Combined with the security and high availability that AWS provides, customers can rest assured that their sensitive data is safe and accessible at all times."

Commvault's portfolio of solutions are available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS. To learn more, visit the Commvault AWS Marketplace listing.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) liberates business and IT professionals to do amazing things with their data by ensuring the fundamental integrity of their business. Its industry-leading Intelligent Data Services Platform empowers these professionals to store, protect, optimize, and use their data, wherever it lives. Delivering the ultimate in simplicity and flexibility to customers, its Intelligent Data Services Platform is available as software subscription, an integrated appliance, partner-managed, and software as a service—a critical differentiator in the market. For 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault, and today, every quarter, Metallic is doubling the number of customers who leverage it to modernize their environments as they look to SaaS for the future. Driven by its values—Connect, Inspire, Care, and Deliver—Commvault employs more than 2,700 highly-skilled individuals around the world. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

Safe Harbor Statement: Customers' results may differ materially from those stated herein; Commvault does not guarantee that all customers can achieve benefits similar to those stated above. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions and others. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements. The development and timing of any product release as well as any of its features or functionality remain at our sole discretion.

©1999-2021 Commvault Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. Commvault, Commvault and logo, the "C hexagon" logo, Commvault Systems, Commvault HyperScale, ScaleProtect, Commvault OnePass, Unified Data Management, Quick Recovery, QR, CommNet, GridStor, Vault Tracker, InnerVault, Quick Snap, QSnap, IntelliSnap, Recovery Director, CommServe, CommCell, APSS, Commvault Edge, Commvault GO, Commvault Advantage, Commvault Complete, Commvault Activate, Commvault Orchestrate, Commvault Command Center, Hedvig, Universal Data Plane, the "Cube" logo, Metallic, the "M Wave" logo, and CommValue are trademarks or registered trademarks of Commvault Systems, Inc. All other third-party brands, products, service names, trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of and used to identify the products or services of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

favicon.png?sn=NY47508&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commvault-announces-support-for-aws-for-health-initiative-301337178.html

SOURCE Commvault

