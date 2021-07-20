Sonim Partners with 4K Solutions to Launch Next Generation Mobile Broadband Kits for Portable Communication Systems

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today a new partnership with leading communications provider, 4K Solutions®, to launch its next generation Mobile Broadband Kit – Elite (MBK-Elite) designed exclusively to support the Sonim XP8 ultra-rugged Android handset.

The MBK-Elite is an all-in-one, portable communication solution that provides emergency and public safety teams with reliable access and connectivity, even in the most dangerous and remote mission-critical situations. The MBK-Elite is human-portable and may be deployed quickly without the need for extensive training or IT experience. The kit comes equipped with four Sonim XP8 handsets provisioned with SonimWare, a comprehensive set of software tools, applications and utilities designed to manage and optimize the mobile ecosystem for maximum productivity, safety and support.

4K Solutions has over 5,000 mobile broadband kits deployed globally, and numerous partnerships with leading manufacturers of cellular, networking, routing and switching technologies, such as Airbus, Cobham, CradlePoint, Cubic, Iridium, Kymeta, Paradigm, Silvus Technologies, Tampa Microwave and Thales.

"We are excited to team up with 4K Solutions to offer a complete critical communications solution that can be tailored to each customer's demanding requirements," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies. "Combining Sonim's expertise in rugged smartphones with 4K Solutions expertise with mobile broadband kits is a win-win for customers needing a rapid deployment solution for emergency response."

Following are key features of the MBK-Elite:

Compatibility with leading Push-to-Talk (PTT) applications

Mobile operator agnostic

FirstNet Ready ® Cradlepoint wireless router provides a Wireless Wide-Area Network (WAN) that can intelligently route traffic across LTE (two SIMs) or satellite links, and Wi-Fi connectivity for XP8 handsets, PCs, tablets and other equipment

Cradlepoint wireless router provides a Wireless Wide-Area Network (WAN) that can intelligently route traffic across LTE (two SIMs) or satellite links, and Wi-Fi connectivity for XP8 handsets, PCs, tablets and other equipment Optional intelligent failover to reliable satellite enables communication when no other coverage is available.

Bridge PTToC and LMR communications with the optional interoperability gateway which provides a direct connection for land mobile donor radios, to manage and control LMR communications from XP8 handsets

Extend coverage and range with optional mesh networks

Visit Sonim MBK-Elite for more information.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonim-partners-with-4k-solutions-to-launch-next-generation-mobile-broadband-kits-for-portable-communication-systems-301336875.html

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.