Granite Creek Copper to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 29th

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Creek Copper (OTCQB: GCXXF), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on its flagship Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver Project in the Minto Copper Belt of Yukon, Canada, today announced that Tim Johnson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 29th.

DATE: July 29th

TIME: 1:30PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Currently drilling ~13,000 meter program with assays expected throughout Q3 and Q4

Updated 43-101 resource estimate targeted for Q4 based on 2021 drill program

Updated 43-101 economic study expected in Q4 or early Q1 2022

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 176 square kilometer Carmacks copper-gold-silver project in the Minto copper district of Canada's Yukon Territory. The project is on trend with the high-grade Minto copper-gold mine, operated by Minto Explorations Ltd, to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

