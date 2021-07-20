Green Energy & Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference July 27th, 28th, & 29th

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Green Energy & Precious Metals Live Virtual Investor Conference July 27th, 28th, & 29th

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Green Energy and Precious Metals Investor Conference on July 27th, 28th & 29th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of green energy and precious companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights.

Virtual_Investor_Conference_Logo.jpg

July 27th agenda focuses on companies representing exploration, development and production of various metals and minerals that are crucial elements of the power supply chain for the emerging "Green Power" infrastructure. Presenting companies include Uranium, Cobalt, Lithium, Nickel and Rare Earth entities.

July 28th and 29th agenda includes a roster of Base and Precious Metals companies including Gold, Silver, Copper and Zinc entities. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, July 27th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3yWGWaE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"OTC Markets is excited to host the three-day Green Energy and Precious Metals Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital and TAA Advisory," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We are proud to feature an expansive roster of companies spearheading exploration, development and production in this sector. We welcome the contributions of our keynote speakers Byron King, Editor, Agora Financial-St. Paul Research and Raymond McCormick, Managing Director, Capstone Partners."

July 27th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:00 AM

Byron King, Editor, "Whiskey & Gunpowder", Agora Financial-St. Paul Research

"The Revenge of High School Chemistry"

9:30 AM

Appia Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API)

10:00 AM

Thor Mining PLC

(OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

10:30 AM

TBD

TBD

11:00 AM

Ion Energy Ltd.

(OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION)

11:30 AM

Baseload Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND)

12:00 PM

Raymond M. McCormick, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Capstone Partners

"An Investment Banker's Perspective of the Uranium Industry"

12:30 PM

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

(OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK)

1:00 PM

Energy Fuels Inc.

(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)

1:30 PM

Euro Manganese Inc.

(OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN)

2:00 PM

Silver Elephant Mining Corp

(OTCQX: SILEF | TSX-V: ELEF)

2:30 PM

Commerce Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)

3:00 PM

First Cobalt Corp.

(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)

3:30 PM

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

4:00 PM

Giga Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA)

4:30 PM

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

July 28th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Lion One Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO)

10:00 AM

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM)

10:30 AM

Newcore Gold Ltd.

(OTCQX: NCAUF | TSX-V: NCAU)

11:00 AM

Arizona Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC)

11:30 AM

Barksdale Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)

12:00 PM

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

(OTCQX: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG)

12:30 PM

Liberty Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)

1:00 PM

Outback Goldfields Corp.

(OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ)

1:30 PM

Karora Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)

2:00 PM

Empress Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR)

2:30 PM

Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

(Pink: BHLL | CSE: BNKR)

3:00 PM

Vior Inc.

(TSX-V: VIO)

3:30 PM

Kodiak Copper Corp.

(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)

4:00 PM

Heliostar Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR)

4:30 PM

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

(Pink: HBEIF| TSX-V: TUF)

July 29th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)

Presentation

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

Tinka Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK)

10:00 AM

Salazar Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL)

10:30 AM

Stratabound Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: SBMIF | TSX-V: SB)

11:00 AM

KORE Mining Ltd.

(OTCQX: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)

11:30 AM

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)

12:00 PM

Element 29 Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: EMTRF| TSX-V: ECU)

12:30 PM

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC)

1:00 PM

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

1:30 PM

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

(OTCQB: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX)

2:00 PM

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)

2:30 PM

Metallic Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG)

3:00 PM

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)

3:30 PM

Defiance Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: DNCVF | TSX-V: DEF)

4:00 PM

Orezone Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE)

4:30 PM

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

(OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

favicon.png?sn=NY48541&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/green-energy--precious-metals-live-virtual-investor-conference-july-27th-28th--29th-301337395.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48541&Transmission_Id=202107200835PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48541&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment