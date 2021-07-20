Logo
AEP Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 20, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of American Electric Power Co. (Nasdaq: AEP) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 74 cents a share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2021, and is the company's 445th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,800 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 223,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,600 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to achieve an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2000 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieve net zero by 2050. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

WEBSITE DISCLOSURE

AEP may use its website as a distribution channel for material company information. Financial and other important information regarding AEP is routinely posted on and accessible through AEP's website at https://www.aep.com/investors/. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about AEP when you enroll your email address by visiting the "Email Alerts" section at https://www.aep.com/investors/.

American_Electric_Power_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL48955&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aep-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-common-stock-301337456.html

SOURCE American Electric Power

