Spectrum Center becomes Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spectrum Center becomes Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Status shows commitment to public health as arena prepares for return to live entertainment

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ATLANTA, July 20, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and ATLANTA, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornets Sports & Entertainment and Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that Spectrum Center has successfully become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™. This verification process and platform was developed by Sharecare with the support of CAA ICON, the world's leading owners' representative and strategic management consulting firm for public and private sports and entertainment facility owners/operators, and Oak View Group (OVG), a global advisory, development, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries.

Sharecare_Logo.jpg

Spectrum Center is the first arena in North Carolina and just the second in the NBA to achieve Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ status. Spectrum Center previously received two additional third-party certifications, the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation and the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations & Management and is the first sports venue in the country recognized by all three programs.

"Becoming Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ is one more way we can show our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our guests, players, performers, team members, and anyone who visits Spectrum Center," said Hornets Sports & Entertainment executive vice president & Spectrum Center general manager Donna Julian. "As we prepare to return to hosting concerts and other entertainment events in August, we want to make every effort to do so safely and to give our patrons confidence in our internal protocols and procedures."

In order to achieve the designation, Spectrum Center utilized the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ platform and process to confirm adherence to more than 140 expert-validated standards across more than 600 checkpoints, including health and hygiene protocols, air and water management, the attendee experience, and health safety communication with patrons and employees. The verification also comes with an easily identifiable "seal of approval" – the Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ badge – for stadiums, arenas, and live event venues to display on their official websites and on-property.

"The Sharecare VERIFIED™ badge means business, and we're proud to partner with the Charlotte Hornets and Spectrum Center to get fans back to memorable live event experiences that place their health and safety at the forefront," said Hermann Elger, executive vice president and general manager of travel, entertainment, and health security at Sharecare. "We congratulate Spectrum Center on this important achievement and applaud their leadership in promoting health security for arena employees, performers, guests, and their surrounding communities."

In August, Spectrum Center will welcome audiences back at 100% capacity with a diverse entertainment lineup consisting of the Harlem Globetrotters (August 8), Alabama (August 13), WWE Supershow (August 14) and Michael Bublé (August 17). Additional events in the coming months include Marc Anthony (September 11), the Gold Over America Tour (October 27), Genesis (November 20), Kane Brown (December 4), the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout (December 17), Billie Eilish (February 6), The Weeknd (February 15), Eric Church (February 26) and Bad Bunny (March 26). Tickets for all events are available at spectrumcentercharlotte.com or ticketmaster.com.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment
Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte's Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA's Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city's original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization's esports team affiliate that joined the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com, gsoswarm.com, HornetsVenomGT.com or spectrumcentercharlotte.com.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL48300&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-center-becomes-sharecare-health-security-verified-301337290.html

SOURCE Sharecare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL48300&Transmission_Id=202107200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL48300&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment