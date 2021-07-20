Logo
AAM Recognized by General Motors as Winner of Coveted Overdrive Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DETROIT, July 20, 2021

DETROIT, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing was recognized as a GM Overdrive Award winner in General Motors' 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards. AAM was one of only 26 companies to be selected as an Overdrive winner in 2020.

AAM_Logo.jpg

First presented in 2012, GM's Overdrive Award is a distinction reserved for suppliers who display outstanding achievement within GM's Global Purchasing and Supply Chain organization's key focus areas, including sustainable value streams, total enterprise cost and profitability, safety, launch excellence, accelerating innovation and nurturing relationships.

"We are grateful for GM's recognition of AAM for launch excellence to maintain continuity of supply despite a significant industrial fire at one of our manufacturing facilities," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Supporting our global customers is our top priority and we are honored that GM recognizes that work."

As part of the annual awards, GM also recognized 122 companies as a Supplier of the Year for consistently exceeding GM's expectations, providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2020 calendar year.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year and Overdrive Award winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About AAM
AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Media Contact: Andrea Knapp, 3137582730, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE48531&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-recognized-by-general-motors-as-winner-of-coveted-overdrive-award-301337384.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE48531&Transmission_Id=202107200813PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE48531&DateId=20210720
