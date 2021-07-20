Sabra Announces the Passing of Founding Board Member, Milt Walters

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announces the passing of founding board member, Milt Walters.

Commenting on the passing of Mr. Walters, Sabra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Matros said, “I am more than saddened to announce that Milt Walters, a founding Board member of Sabra, has passed away. Milt was also a Board member at Sun Healthcare Group, dating back to the emergence of that company from its bankruptcy in 2002, which is when I first joined Sun. We’ve had a long, amazing adventure together taking on the most difficult of circumstances with Sun and then essentially starting Sabra from scratch. Milt was a true gentleman. He was incredibly smart, insightful, optimistic and a fantastic advisor and friend to me over the years. He was truly a light unto the world the way he lived his life. He will be missed by the Board and team at Sabra more than I can express. My heart goes out to his loving wife Carrie, their children and grandchildren. May his memory be a blessing.”

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

