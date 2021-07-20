Logo
TMC Names the ClearOne BMA 360 a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award Winner

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded the ClearOne BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array Ceiling Tile a 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005372/en/

ComSol_poty2021.jpg

One of TMC’s most coveted awards, the Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award honors exceptional products and services that facilitate voice, data and video communications. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Congratulations to ClearOne for being honored with a Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award,” said Rich+Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “The ClearOne BMA 360 is truly an innovative product and is amongst the best communications products and services available on the market today. I look forward to seeing continued excellence and innovation from ClearOne in 2021 and beyond.”

In accepting the award, ClearOne Chair & CEO Zee Hakimoglu noted that, “The BMA 360 offers everything desired in a beamforming microphone array ceiling tile—superior beamformed audio, echo cancellation, noise cancellation, auto-mixing, power amplifiers, voice lift, and camera-tracking functions. In addition, the ClearOne architecture offers easy setup and configuration for foolproof installation which benefits AV practitioners. We are honored that the judges at TMC recognized the innovative breakthroughs the BMA 360 delivers.”

The BMA 360 is the world’s most technologically advanced beamforming microphone array ceiling tile with Voice Lift capability delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. It’s the industry’s only ultra-wideband, frequency invariant beamforming mic array with uniform gain response across all frequency bands. With FiBeam™ technology, conference participants experience natural and full-fidelity audio across all beams and within a single beam. And with the BMA 360’s deep sidelobe beamforming, DsBeam™, unparalleled sidelobe depth below -40 dB, results in superior rejection of reverb and noise in difficult spaces for superb clarity and intelligibility.

Learn more about the BMA 360 here.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, %40tmcnet.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005372r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005372/en/

