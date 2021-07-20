Families Continue to Invest in Higher Education and Majority Eager to Return to Campus, According to "How America Pays for College 2021"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Families Continue to Invest in Higher Education and Majority Eager to Return to Campus, According to "How America Pays for College 2021"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

While the pandemic created challenges for students and families, nine in ten families continue to believe college is an important investment in their future. Eighty nine percent believe a degree will create new opportunities, and 81% believe it will yield higher earnings, according to “How+America+Pays+for+College+2021,” the national study from Sallie Mae® and Ipsos. In addition, the majority of families are eager for students to get back to campus. In fact, just 17% report they prefer online learning versus on campus or a hybrid model.

“Despite the turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Americans still believe in the value of college and say the investment in higher education is worthwhile,” said Jennifer Berg, Research Director, Ipsos. “Many believe that a college degree creates opportunities that the student would not have access to without it, but 2020 has also highlighted the need for personal growth, with a growing number of families saying they value the intellectual and social experience of college regardless of the potential increase in income.”

Families spent $26,373 on college in AY 2020-21, a 12% decrease from the year prior. Students and parents continued to use a combination of resources to cover college costs with strategies similar to pre-pandemic:

  • Family income and savings, used by 91% of families, covered 53% of college costs.
  • Scholarships and grants, used by 72% of families, covered 25% of college costs.
  • Borrowed funds, including student loans, used by 47% of families, covered 20% of college costs.

This year, more families (58%) had a plan to pay for college than ever before. That said, the percentage of families who completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®), 68%, represents the lowest level of completion in the study’s 14-year history. Of those who didn’t file, 44% said they didn’t think they’d qualify for aid, while 34% said they missed the deadline, found the application too complicated, or didn't have the time. In addition, of those who didn’t use scholarships, 74% didn’t apply. When asked about what stopped them, 44% of students said they didn’t think they’d win, and 28% didn’t have time to apply.

“College is a great equalizer, but we must ensure more have the means to access and complete it,” said Nicolas Jafarieh, senior vice president, Sallie Mae. “More families are planning how to pay for college, but too often there are missed opportunities to make college more affordable, including applying for scholarships and filing the FAFSA®. With more discussion and available resources around these critical paying-for-college moments, students can tackle their future with confidence.”

“How America Pays for College 2021” reports the results of online interviews Ipsos conducted in English, between April 8 - May 4, 2021, with 985 parents of undergraduate students and 1,000 undergraduate students between the ages of 18 and 24. Data and years shown reflect academic year July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021.

The complete report and a related infographic are available at SallieMae.com%2FHowAmericaPays.

For more information visit www.SallieMae.com.

Sallie Mae (Nasdaq: SLM) believes education and life-long learning, in all forms, help people achieve great things. As the leader in private student lending, we provide financing and know-how to support access to college and offer products and resources to help customers make new goals and experiences, beyond college, happen. Learn more at SallieMae.com. Commonly known as Sallie Mae, SLM Corporation and its subsidiaries are not sponsored by or agencies of the United States of America.

Category: Research

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005752r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005752/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment