TriMas Packaging Pioneers Fully Recyclable, Single Material Dispenser Pumps

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that Rieke, part of its TriMas Packaging group, has further advanced its commitment to sustainability with the commercialization of the patented Mono™-2e pump, a unique dispenser pump that is fully recyclable.

Rieke’s Mono™-2e dispenser, which is currently in production, was the first dispenser pump on the market made from one polymer grade resin, making it more easily recycled, without sorting or separation. After proving production robustness, it became commercially available and ready for advanced design applications for customers serving the beauty, personal care and other end markets.

“Our commitment to sustainable practices has been long-standing at TriMas, as it exemplifies our core values of integrity and respect for the environment and the communities in which we operate,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “TriMas’ Packaging group leads the way with innovative, sustainable products, and is continuing to design and develop new products to meet customers’ and consumers’ evolving sustainability goals.”

The highly innovative Mono™-2e was recognized as a 2020 finalist of the Sustainability Packaging Coalition Innovator Awards for the revolutionary single-polymer design, as the patented pump features six parts, all made from one polymer. It is 100% recyclable and designed to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. In addition, the Mono™-2e is e-commerce ready, minimizing the risk of leakage during shipping, and is Amazon ISTA 6 compliant.

“Our goal was to deliver a dispensing pump designed to facilitate the recycling process, making it easy for consumers by eliminating the metal spring and reducing the number of materials used,” explained Fabio Salik, President of TriMas Packaging. “We are also working on developing additional dispensing products made from a single-material without compromising quality, aesthetics, performance or formula compatibility. We look forward to launching our newest pump that is currently in advanced stages of testing, under the brand Singolo™.”

TriMas Packaging’s line of single-polymer dispensing pumps is available to customers through its global locations in North America, Asia and Europe. These advanced product designs also contribute to the increasing sustainability trend of using post-consumer resin (PCR) and can more easily feed the PCR stream without additional processes to separate different grades or varieties of polymer. The Mono™-2e pump’s single polypropylene grade of material enables easy reuse upon recycling which reduces additional steps, investments and overall carbon footprint.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005762/en/