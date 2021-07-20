TriMas Packaging Pioneers Fully Recyclable, Single Material Dispenser Pumps

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TriMas Packaging Pioneers Fully Recyclable, Single Material Dispenser Pumps

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced that Rieke, part of its TriMas Packaging group, has further advanced its commitment to sustainability with the commercialization of the patented Mono™-2e pump, a unique dispenser pump that is fully recyclable.

Rieke’s Mono™-2e dispenser, which is currently in production, was the first dispenser pump on the market made from one polymer grade resin, making it more easily recycled, without sorting or separation. After proving production robustness, it became commercially available and ready for advanced design applications for customers serving the beauty, personal care and other end markets.

“Our commitment to sustainable practices has been long-standing at TriMas, as it exemplifies our core values of integrity and respect for the environment and the communities in which we operate,” said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. “TriMas’ Packaging group leads the way with innovative, sustainable products, and is continuing to design and develop new products to meet customers’ and consumers’ evolving sustainability goals.”

The highly innovative Mono™-2e was recognized as a 2020 finalist of the Sustainability Packaging Coalition Innovator Awards for the revolutionary single-polymer design, as the patented pump features six parts, all made from one polymer. It is 100% recyclable and designed to significantly reduce its carbon footprint. In addition, the Mono™-2e is e-commerce ready, minimizing the risk of leakage during shipping, and is Amazon ISTA 6 compliant.

“Our goal was to deliver a dispensing pump designed to facilitate the recycling process, making it easy for consumers by eliminating the metal spring and reducing the number of materials used,” explained Fabio Salik, President of TriMas Packaging. “We are also working on developing additional dispensing products made from a single-material without compromising quality, aesthetics, performance or formula compatibility. We look forward to launching our newest pump that is currently in advanced stages of testing, under the brand Singolo™.”

TriMas Packaging’s line of single-polymer dispensing pumps is available to customers through its global locations in North America, Asia and Europe. These advanced product designs also contribute to the increasing sustainability trend of using post-consumer resin (PCR) and can more easily feed the PCR stream without additional processes to separate different grades or varieties of polymer. The Mono™-2e pump’s single polypropylene grade of material enables easy reuse upon recycling which reduces additional steps, investments and overall carbon footprint.

About TriMas

TriMas is a global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets, with approximately 3,200 dedicated employees in 11 countries. We provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “TRS,” and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimascorp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005762r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005762/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment