Nass Valley Gateway Looks Ahead After Q2 Growth

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nass Valley Gateway Looks Ahead After Q2 Growth

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nass Valley Gateway nearly doubled their sales QoQ this year after releasing their new product lines and innovative direct sales platform


VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”), distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, continues to build momentum from their quarterly growth into Q3 by analyzing their trending products while forming strong marketing partnerships. After a quarterly increase of 84.7% in online sales, Nass Valley Gateway identifies Pain Relief, Pet and Delta 8 products as their top 3 selling product categories.

The most popular of each category are the pain relief Roll On Cooling Gel, cheese flavored Pet Chews, and Delta 8 Gummy Bears. Nass Valley has also seen more than double the growth on their hemp cigarettes and bath bombs. "The market is responding with excitement to our diverse product line. As people are becoming more aware of CBD and Delta 8, they are also looking to discover new ways to utilize it. We are able to offer a catalog of more than 60 products to meet the growing demand and the number," states Michael Racaniello from the NVG Board of Directors.

Nass Valley has initiated marketing partnerships with leading online platforms in the CBD, cannabis, and hemp space such as, Herb. Herb has over 80 million monthly video views, 14 million community members, and 41 million monthly engagements, which Nass Valley Gateway will leverage to help propel their brand to the mainstream. Nass Valley has also launched their new direct sales platform, Nass Valley Direct, a hybrid model focused on developing B2B, and B2C direct sales networks across the nation led by Jeff Rogers. Rogers is the founder and former CEO of Kannaway, the first company in the space who used a direct sales approach. “This model is a clear differentiator in the industry,” quotes Rogers.

Michael Racaniello continues, “Our groundbreaking direct sales program has also been appealing to a wide audience. We provide innovative support for associates to expand our products within their personal circles as well as larger B2B opportunities, providing limitless mutual growth between themselves and the company."

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, OTC Pink, and Frankfurt markets focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for human and pet consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

We seek Safe Harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada

E-mail: [email protected]

Corporate Website: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product Website: www.nassvalleyproducts.com

Investor Relations

Michael Semler

+1 (609) 651-0032

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4Mjc4MyM0MzAzOTMxIzUwMDA2OTM3Mw==
6e34c25a-23eb-4060-8d74-ed6d4f4323bd
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment