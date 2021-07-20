Alkaline88® Will Soon Be Available in Gym Coolers Across the Country

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce its distribution agreement with Premier Distribution Services (“PDS”). Per the agreement, PDS will distribute Alkaline88® water to over 800 gyms, sports nutrition stores, personal training studios, and smoothie bars. They will carry the entire Alkaline88 bottled water line.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the company as Premier Distribution Services (PDS) will be carrying all of our Alkaline88® bottled waters in coolers across the country. It will help us introduce and drive the trial of our new 2-liter, aluminum, and flavor-infused SKUs. It will also allow for the chilled on-premise purchase of the country’s favorite premium gallon water, Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “This is a great partnership for both parties. PDS’s clients will be able to offer health-conscious gym-goers the Smooth Hydration™ of Alkaline88, the Clean Beverage™. While PDS continues to execute their growth plan, we’ll expand with them in health and fitness venues across the country. As we plan to mobilize our first broadly-distributed traditional marketing campaign with Shaquille O’Neal later this year, more and more people will be looking for our brand as their go-to choice to rehydrate during their workouts. The timing couldn’t be any better.”

“We are pleased and proud to have Alkaline88® as our exclusive choice for pH water across the entire nation, as well as to have them as a part of our loyalty cooler program,” said Derik Fay, CEO and Co-Founder of Premier Distribution.

Premier Distribution Services has distribution centers in Florida, Nevada, and Texas, with short-term plans for continued expansion and new centers in the South and Midwest. Their client base currently consists of approximately 800 gyms and fitness centers with plans to more than double that amount before the end of the year.

Alkaline88® is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth™ taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88® flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alklaine88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase Alkaline88® and A88 Flavor Infused products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Premier Distribution Services:

Founded in 2021 Premier Distribution Services is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, with additional offices and trucking hubs across the nation. In an industry historically owned by the “few,” Premier has quickly grown and been recognized as the foremost distributor in the nation. By strategically placing distribution centers across the county in the most efficient manner they are able to both guarantee on-time delivery, and guarantee quality control simultaneously. Many of the nation’s largest accounts and vendors have quickly recognized the many advantages that Premier offers over the competition and have become loyal and happy clients.

To learn more or to become a vendor or customer of Premier please visit them at PremierDistribution.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

