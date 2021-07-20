Regions Celebrates Community Collaboration with the Release of Making Life Better: 2020 Community Engagement Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Regions Celebrates Community Collaboration with the Release of Making Life Better: 2020 Community Engagement Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Regions+Financial+Corp. (

NYSE:RF, Financial) today announced the release of the Making+Life+Better%3A+2020+Community+Engagement+Report, which chronicles how Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation, along with Regions Bank associates and community partners, invested in communities during+a+year+like+no+other.

“At Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation, we believe we are only as strong as the communities we serve. That’s why we are making targeted investments to local organizations that are addressing pressing needs,” said Leroy Abrahams, head of Community Affairs for Regions Bank and president of the Regions Foundation. “The events of 2020 created unparalleled challenges for everyone but especially for underserved communities and people of color. Regions Bank, our associates, the Regions Foundation, and a wide variety of community organizations came together to meet these challenges head on. This report celebrates the community organizations and innovative programs that Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation supported in 2020, a year like no other.”

The+Making+Life+Better%3A+2020+Community+Engagement+Report recognizes organizations across the markets that Regions Bank serves and outlines community investments that Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation made in 2020. Highlights include:

United in Inclusive Prosperity

  • Supported more than 1,700 community partners with $29.4 million in contributions and sponsorships throughout the footprint.
  • Announced a two-year, $12 million commitment to advance programs and initiatives that promote racial equity and economic empowerment for communities of color by advancing minority business development, increasing minority homeownership, reducing the digital divide in underserved communities, and promoting racial understanding.
  • Created a financial education program for people with cognitive and developmental disabilities.
  • Established and funded the Regions Community Development Corporation to provide debt and equity financing for projects and entities with a community development purpose.

United in Pandemic Response

  • Provided food, PPE, and school supplies to community members and community partners in need.
  • Contributed $5.3 million in COVID-19 relief and recovery funding, supporting over 340 organizations in 16 states, including Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), business chambers, and local economic development organizations.
  • Donated over $2 million in advertising time to encourage giving to local food banks.
  • Prepared over 5,600 meals for individuals in need.
  • Supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities in their transition to remote learning and provided financial assistance to students in need.

United in Disaster Recovery

  • Supported communities during natural disasters with volunteerism and over $500,000 in funding.
  • Opened portable branches to serve customers.
  • Implemented a series of financial services to help people and businesses impacted by natural disasters.

The 2020 Community Engagement Report is available to read and download here on regions.com.

Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation aim to build inclusive prosperity through targeted community engagement in three priority areas: economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness. More information is available in the Community+Engagement+section of regions.com.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $153 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005142r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005142/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment