Gogo AVANCE L3 Becomes Factory Option on Cirrus G2+ Vision Jet

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

G2+ Vision Jet is First to Add Gogo Connectivity in the Personal Jet Category

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 20, 2021

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirrus Aircraft has selected Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L3 system to be installed as a factory option on new production G2+ Vision JetTM aircraft.

The G2+ Vision Jet is the first "Personal Jet" aircraft to add Gogo's inflight connectivity service. Cirrus joins Gogo's distinguished list of aircraft manufacturers that offer Gogo equipment from the factory, which includes all nine of the largest manufacturers of business aviation aircraft in the world.

"The need and desire to be connected in flight is not bound by aircraft size or aircraft mission – everyone who flies in their own aircraft deserves to have fast, reliable connectivity," said Mark Sander, vice president of OEM sales for Gogo. "The AVANCE L3 is clearly the best solution for personal jet owners and operators who want, fast, reliable inflight connectivity on the most reliable network for aviation."

Cirrus's selection of the AVANCE L3 highlights the increasing desire for connectivity on aircraft of all sizes and mission types. The L3 delivers the power of the AVANCE platform in the lightest and smallest form factor available, enabling passengers and crew to be connected to email, browse the web, or access AVANCE L3's other value-added features such as moving maps, news feeds, and flight information.

"Last year Gogo lowered its minimum service level from 10,000 feet AGL (above ground level) to 3,000 feet AGL which provides additional connectivity time to each flight," Sander continued. "Today we're seeing a trend where connectivity has become increasingly important on smaller aircraft such as light jets and turboprops."

Launched in 2016, the Vision Jet defined a new category in aviation – the Personal JetTM – with its spacious pilot and passenger-friendly cabin featuring panoramic windows, reclining seats, comfortable legroom for five adults and two children and the only turbine aircraft with a whole airframe parachute system as standard equipment. The G2+ Vision Jet is a versatile single-engine jet capable of adapting to the unique needs of business and personal travel missions.

About Gogo
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

Currently, there are more than 2,000 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of March 31, 2021, Gogo reported 5,892 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,614 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Mellin

William Davis

+1 720-840-4788

+1 312-517-5725

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG48481&sd=2021-07-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-avance-l3-becomes-factory-option-on-cirrus-g2-vision-jet-301337319.html

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG48481&Transmission_Id=202107200915PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG48481&DateId=20210720
