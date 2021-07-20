Logo
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Chris Symanoskie as Vice President of Investor Relations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, July 20, 2021

BOSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) (Nasdaq: HMHC) announced that Chris Symanoskie, IRC has joined the company as Vice President, Investor Relations. In this role, he will serve as the primary liaison between HMH and the financial community and report directly to Chief Financial Officer Joe Abbott.

houghton_mifflin_harcourt_logo.jpg

Symanoskie brings over 20 years of investor relations experience with an extensive background in the education services sector. Prior to joining HMH, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at American Public Education (APEI), an online provider of higher education, where he built a respected investor relations program and led the company's successful environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting initiatives. Previously, Symanoskie served as the head of investor relations and corporate communications at Laureate Education (formerly Sylvan Learning Systems) and Strategic Education (formerly Strayer Education).

"We are thrilled that Chris will lead our investor relations program in support of our Digital First, Connected strategy and the teachers and students we serve each day," said Abbott. "His substantial education industry experience and outstanding reputation within the financial community will enable us to share our compelling story with a wider audience, build on our current momentum and advance our business transformation."

Symanoskie holds a master's degree in business administration from Strayer University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Virginia Tech. He has been an enthusiastic member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) since 1998, a member of NIRI's Senior Roundtable since 2013 and holds the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) credential.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com. Follow HMH on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Chris Symanoskie, IRC
VP, Investor Relations
410-215-1405
[email protected]

Media Relations
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
617-351-3841
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE48951&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/houghton-mifflin-harcourt-appoints-chris-symanoskie-as-vice-president-of-investor-relations-301337476.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE48951&Transmission_Id=202107200915PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE48951&DateId=20210720
