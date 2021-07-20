Valvoline Instant Oil Change Supports Cancer Research and Care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valvoline Instant Oil Change Supports Cancer Research and Care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

For the eighth consecutive year, 52 Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM) locations in New England will participate in A Chance for Kids & Families® program to raise money for the Jimmy Fund

PR Newswire

NEWTON, Mass., July 20, 2021

NEWTON, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Instant Oil Change (VIOC) customers in New England are helping fight cancer this summer by contributing $1 to the Jimmy Fund through their A Chance for Kids & Families® program. When you donate $1 at participating VIOC locations from July 19thSeptember 5th, you'll receive a promotion card with a guaranteed prize – everyone is a winner!

Valvoline_Instant_Oil_Change_Logo.jpg

"We are excited to participate in this program once again this year," said Don Smith, CEO of Henley Enterprises, Inc, the largest franchisee of Valvoline Instant Oil Change. "The Jimmy Fund has long been a pillar in our community, and the work they do to support cancer research and care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is remarkable."

"The Jimmy Fund is proud to partner with VIOC for the eighth year on A Chance for Kids and Families fundraiser," said Suzanne Fountain, Vice President, The Jimmy Fund. "Cancer affects almost everyone in one way or another, and we are honored to have Valvoline's support in our lifesaving mission to end cancer."

To date, Henley Enterprises, has raised more than $297,00 for this program which helps fund imperative research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

About Henley Enterprises, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Henley Enterprises, Inc. is the largest VIOC franchisee. They operate more than 230 service centers in 11 states including: California, Delaware, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

About the Jimmy Fund
The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

Media Contact:
Ali Rose
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE47967&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-instant-oil-change-supports-cancer-research-and-care-at-dana-farber-cancer-institute-301337428.html

SOURCE Henley Enterprises, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE47967&Transmission_Id=202107200921PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE47967&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment