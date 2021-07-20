LIONSGATE TO RELEASE FISCAL 2022 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS AND HOLD ANALYST AND INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 2021

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 (quarter ended June 30, 2021) after market close on Thursday, August 5.

Lionsgate senior management will hold its analyst and investor conference call to discuss its first quarter financial results at 5:00 P.M. ET/2:00 P.M. PT on Thursday, August 5. Interested parties may listen to the live webcast by visiting the events page on the Lionsgate corporate website or via https://services.choruscall.com/links/lgf210805UtyGTSXL.html. A full replay will be available starting Thursday evening, August 5, by clicking the same link.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

Combining the STARZ premium global subscription platform with world-class motion picture and television studio operations, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) brings a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. Its film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and the largest collection of film and television franchises in the independent media space. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for the audiences it serves worldwide.

For further information, Investors should contact:

Zaia Lawandow

[email protected]

(310) 255-4921

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Cristina Castañeda

[email protected]

(310) 255-5114

