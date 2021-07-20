Logo
SLC Management enhances ESG leadership, appointing Anna Murray to Managing Director and Global Head of ESG

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass. and TORONTO, July 20, 2021

SLC_Management_SLC_Management_enhances_ESG_leadership__appointin.jpg

WELLESLEY, Mass. and TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SLC Management, the $245B fixed income and alternatives asset manager, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anna Murray to the newly created role of Managing Director, Global Head of ESG, reporting into SLC Management President, Steve Peacher, effective immediately. This appointment further builds on the firm's unwavering commitment to sustainable investing and adds global ESG expertise to its diverse investment platform.

In her new role, Anna will spearhead ESG strategies for SLC Management that deliver on the firm's client mandates by building resilience, environmental and social performance, and risk mitigation into the firm's investment management activities. Anna will also be responsible for aligning the firm's ESG reporting and sustainability efforts with SLC Management's parent company, Sun Life.

"Bringing Anna aboard the SLC Management team in this new role adds her global perspective and proven track record of excellence in ESG performance to our broad investment platform," said Steve Peacher, President, SLC Management. "Anna will deliver another compelling value proposition for our investors who are increasingly turning to their fiduciaries to lead the way on sustainable investing. She will also draw on her existing familiarity with our business to build bridges across our organization and work as part of a collective of ESG-committed leaders at SLC Management to deliver exceptional outcomes for our investors and the community of stakeholders we serve."

Anna will also continue her work with SLC Management's real estate investment manager, BentallGreenOak, where she leads the firm's Sustainable Investing team to integrate risk management and value creation practices into investment decisions and management. SLC Management's affiliate companies, Crescent Capital and InfraRed, will continue to lead their own ESG programs and Anna will work closely with the teams to ensure coordination of efforts and sharing of best practices.

Anna is the Co-Chair of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Investment Committee Property Working Group and Founder of the non-profit Young Women in Energy. Anna has also been named Canada's Top 40 Under 40, Top 100 Women in Canada, Canada's Clean50 and was awarded the Making a Difference for Women Award. She has an MBA and a law degree with a focus on environmental justice and sustainability.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is a global institutional asset manager that offers institutional investors traditional, alternative and yield-orientated investment solutions across public and private fixed income markets, as well as global real estate equity and debt.

SLC Management is the brand name for the institutional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. ("Sun Life") under which Sun Life Capital Management (U.S.) LLC in the United States, and Sun Life Capital Management (Canada) Inc. in Canada operate.

BentallGreenOak, InfraRed Capital Partners (InfraRed) and Crescent Capital Group (Crescent) are also part of SLC Management. BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. InfraRed is an international investment manager focused on infrastructure, managing equity capital in multiple private and listed funds, primarily for institutional investors across the globe. Crescent Capital Group is a global alternative credit investment manager. One of the longest tenured credit managers in the industry, Crescent is a leading investor in mezzanine debt, middle market direct lending in the U.S. and Europe, high-yield bonds and broadly syndicated loans.

As of March 31, 2021, SLC Management has assets under management of C$308 billion (US$245 billion).

Media Relations Contact:
Hannah Stewart
Associate Director, Corporate Communications
416-557-4428
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=TO48209&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/slc-management-enhances-esg-leadership-appointing-anna-murray-to-managing-director-and-global-head-of-esg-301336981.html

SOURCE SLC Management

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO48209&Transmission_Id=202107200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO48209&DateId=20210720
