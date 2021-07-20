Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management in the Cloud at Scale

PR Newswire

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services

WATERLOO, ON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.

"Organizations are embracing the cloud as a key pillar in their digital transformation and growth strategies," said Mark J. Barrenechea, CEO & CTO, OpenText. "OpenText Cloud Editions supports both by delivering Information Management in the cloud at scale, empowering businesses of all sizes to master modern work, power modern experiences, digitize supply chains and strengthen cyber resilience."

CE 21.3 features a number of significant new products, solutions and integrations to support Information Management in the cloud at scale, including:

OpenText™ Experience CDP, a new customer data platform, and an essential feature of the highly integrated OpenText™ Digital Experience Platform. Experience CDP increases prospect conversation rates by unifying customer data from first- and third-party data sources, including Google Marketing Platform, to enable better targeting and more relevant personalized and omni-channel experiences.

OpenText™ Magellan Risk Guard, a new AI solution that helps organizations ensure compliance and mitigate risk by uncovering and remediating potentially sensitive, inappropriate, or detrimental text, images, or video content within business systems. Risk Guard is easy to deploy and includes 20 prebuilt AI models that identify risk across 50 pre-defined categories such as personally identifiable information (PII), drugs, alcohol and violence.

An update to OpenText™ Extended ECM for Office 365, that provides deeper integrations with Microsoft Teams, further simplifying collaboration, productivity, and compliant control of information.

As part of OpenText's commitment to deliver information management solutions as Cloud APIs, OpenText™ Developer Cloud now delivers APIs for content services, fax, notifications, capture and security. Webroot® real-time threat protection and monitoring APIs help protect sensitive data and reduce the potential risks of cyber-attacks. Additionally, the OpenText™ Business Network Cloud now offers connectors to 135 API in the SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, enabling organizations to unlock real-time data flow and minimize disruptions when migrating to the SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

"The OpenText Cloud solution is meeting our objectives to help us lower and stabilize our operational costs and provide access for our customers, improving security, monitoring and administration," said Joris Verberckmoes, Head of Delivery and Operations at Engie Electrabel.

CE 21.3 also contains significant updates across each of the OpenText Clouds, as well as new solutions tailored to address unique industry requirements.

The OpenText Content Cloudempowers modern work by improving user and process productivity, and automating the management of critical business content. Further innovations beyond OpenText Extended ECM include:

OpenText™ Core for Regulatory Plans, a SaaS solution for Life Sciences helps organizations plan, manage, and track complex regulatory submissions.

OpenText™ Core Share for SAP solutions, available at the SAP Store, enables secure remote collaboration in the cloud within an SAP business process.

OpenText™ Axcelerate™ delivers enhanced chat review functionality and expanded collection capabilities for Google Workspace and Microsoft Exchange.

The OpenText Business Network Cloud connects business to global commerce and trading networks through a unified integration platform. In addition to new API connectors, innovations include:

OpenText™ Lens is now available in OpenText™ Trading Grid Classic to provide near real-time visibility for B2B transactions, tailored experiences, and new reporting capabilities to enhance productivity and communication.

OpenText™ IoT Platform simplifies the user experience and delivers APIs with operational features for internalization and device onboarding and provisioning.

The OpenText Experience Cloud provides a single platform to deliver modern engagements across the customer journey. In addition to the new customer data platform, innovations include:

OpenText™ Media Management now integrates with Shutterstock to streamline image search and asset management.

OpenText Media Management also introduces a new Jobs Dashboard that provides immediate visibility of all current projects, helping teams and stakeholders to optimize collaboration and meet deadlines.

The launch of the OpenText Voyager Connect Community, an online community for digital experience and information management professionals to network and share ideas, content, and resources.

The OpenText Security & Protection Cloudstrengthens cyber resilience by protecting and securing data to withstand and quickly recover from cyberattacks and accidental data loss. Recent innovations include:

OpenText™ Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Service helps enterprise customers uncover hidden risks and threats to help prevent financial, legal, or reputational impact.

OpenText™ EnCase Forensic and OpenText™ EnCase Endpoint Investigator now enable the collection of social media artifacts from cloud-based collaboration and storage applications including, Microsoft Teams, Amazon S3, Dropbox and Box.

Webroot® Business Endpoint Evasion Shield offers better protection by identifying threats earlier in the attack chain.

Webroot® Security for Chromebook now includes antivirus and web filtering protection.

Webroot® Security Awareness Training delivers regionalized and localized content in additional languages for EMEA.

The OpenText Developer Cloud is a single source of cloud API services that helps developers quickly bring their ideas to life using powerful, developer-trusted APIs. Enhancements to the Developer Cloud include more accessible API documentation, new learning materials, and a new Developer forum.

Underpinning each of the clouds are OpenText™ Advanced Technologies. In addition to Risk Guard, new innovations include:

Support for Amazon EMR Data Lake and a text classification model for a Life Sciences taxonomy using Medical Subject headings (MeSH).

Deeper integrations between OpenText™ Core Case Management and OpenText™ Core Content to better connect content to processes.

OpenText Industry Solutions are tailored to address the unique requirements of individual industries, bringing together information management products from across the OpenText portfolio. New solutions in CE 21.3 support the following industries:

Utilities: Customer Experience Platform for Utilities by OpenText includes authenticated customer portals and deep integration with SAP to improve the quality of customer experience and drive loyalty and revenue.

Life Sciences: Clinical Data Intelligence from OpenText™ accelerates regulatory approvals while ensuring governance by automating the capture, analysis and filing of clinical trial documentation for Life Sciences.

Government: Cloud for Government from OpenText™ empowers Federal agencies with stronger, risk-based security features, enabling deeper visibility, automation, and collaboration.

Manufacturing: Asset Track for Manufacturing from OpenText™ tracks the location and movement of assets in real-time to eliminate manual processes and asset loss, increasing production output and reducing operating costs.

For more information on OpenText CE 21.3, visit here or check out the latest blog from OpenText Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub.

