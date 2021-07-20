Logo
CoinShares to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, July 20, 2021

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) will hold a webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued prior to market open, and the webcast is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm BST (10:00 am ET).

CoinShares_Logo.jpg

The URL to register for and view the webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on the investor relations section of the CoinShares website at http://coinshares.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the same webpage approximately 2 hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

To dial in via phone to the live webcast, please call in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start and refer to the below phone numbers and conference IDs. Once you're dialed in, please state the below conference ID number and access will be granted to the earnings webcast.

Live Webcast Call Numbers
Conference ID: 4178693
Sweden (Toll Free): 020798505
Sweden (Local): +46 (0) 856619361
International: (Your Country's Code) (929) 517-0909

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 6:00 pm BST (1:00 pm ET) on August 5, 2021. To access the telephone replay, please dial:

Replay of Webcast Call Numbers
Conference ID: 4178693
International: (Your Country Code) (404) 537-3406
USA: +1 (855) 859-2056

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact

Jay Morakis
+1 646 859 5951
[email protected]

Certified Advisor

Mangold Fondkommission AB 
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY48174&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coinshares-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-august-5-2021-301337026.html

SOURCE CoinShares Group

