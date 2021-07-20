Logo
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Comcast Business today announced it has launched its new wireless mobile service for small businesses, Comcast+Business+Mobile, nationally across its footprint. Comcast Business Mobile is designed to help small businesses be ready for today and whatever comes next with flexible data options, nationwide 5G coverage, and savings. Comcast Business Mobile benefits from the success and expertise established by top-rated mobile service, Xfinity+Mobile. Comcast Business Mobile is available exclusively to Comcast Business Internet customers in all of Comcast Business’ service areas via www.comcastbusiness.com%2Fmobile.

“Staying connected – whether in the office or on-the-go – is critical for small businesses. Comcast Business Mobile provides small business owners and their employees access to the most reliable network with nationwide 5G included at no extra cost as well as access to more than 20 million secure Xfinity WiFi hotspots,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “We have created a unique mobile experience that brings more value to our Internet customers, saving them money while providing tremendous performance, reliability and flexibility.”

The service offers Comcast Business Internet customers up to 10 lines with no line access fees. Comcast Business Mobile gives customers the freedom to build the best plan for their needs; even mixing and matching Comcast Business Mobile’s two straightforward data options across multiple lines. Data options include

  • Unlimited Data*
    • As low as $24 per line, per month with 10 lines
    • Great for on-the-go employees who may not be within WiFi range and need cellular data.
  • By the Gig*
    • 1GB = $15/mo; 3GB = $30/mo; 10G = $60/mo (shared data)
    • Well-suited for teams in locations where there is more WiFi and less cellular usage – such as in offices and retail stores.

Comcast Business Mobile is compatible with the best phones and tablets; allowing customers to choose from today’s most popular devices. Customers may also bring their own devices with no term contract required for mobile service.

To sign up for Comcast Business Mobile or to learn more, visit: www.comcastbusiness.com%2Fmobile

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a suite of Connectivity, Communications, Networking, Cybersecurity, Wireless, and Managed Solutions to help organizations of different sizes prepare for what’s next. Powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed broadband network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the Enterprise market. Comcast Business has been consistently+recognized by industry analysts and associations as a leader and innovator, and one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http%3A%2F%2Fbusiness.comcast.com%2Fsocial.

*Requires Comcast Business Internet service. Equipment, international and roaming charges, taxes and fees, including regulatory recovery fees, and other charges extra, and subject to change. Additional monthly per line charge applies if one of the following services not maintained: Comcast Business TV, Internet or Voice. After 20 GB monthly data use, speeds reduced to a maximum of 1.5 Mbps download/750 Kbps upload. Comcast Business Mobile utilizes the highest ranked network under RootMetrics® 1H 2021 US report. WiFi networks not tested. Results may vary. Award is not endorsement. Actual speeds vary. © 2021 Comcast. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005026/en/

