Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau's Copper Silver Project in Botswana

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau's Copper Silver Project in Botswana

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that Khoemacau Copper Mining (Pty) Limited (Khoemacau) recently achieved first copper and silver concentrate production for its Starter Project near Toteng in Botswana.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005869/en/

Boseto_Processing_Facility.jpg

Fluor performed engineering, procurement and construction for Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana. See photo of the Boseto Processing Facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

The project is in the Kalahari Copper Belt and is expected to produce an annual average of 62,000 metric tons of payable copper and 1.9 million ounces of payable silver in concentrate for more than 20 years.

Under the project scope, Fluor provided engineering, procurement and construction management for upgrading the Boseto Processing Plant, a transport corridor and a 40-kilometer water pipeline from the Haka water pump station to Zone 5.

“The transition from construction to operations marks a major historical achievement for Khoemacau and Botswana,” said Tony Morgan, president of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business. “This modern mining and processing operation is expected to deliver substantial economic benefits to the country.”

“We would like to thank the entire Fluor team for their important contribution over the past four years working with us to deliver the project and the production of first concentrate,” said Johan Ferreira, chief executive officer of Khoemacau.

The project recently celebrated 6 million continuous hours worked without a lost time injury. Construction began in October 2018 with more than 1,800 workers on site during peak construction and achieved first concentrate on time and substantially within the original budget.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#m&m

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005869r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005869/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment