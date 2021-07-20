Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. (“Athira” or the “Company”) ( ATHA, Financial) common stock between September 18, 2020 and June 17, 2021, or in connection with Athira’s September 2020 initial public offering (“IPO”).



In September 2020, Athira conducted its IPO, selling 12 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on June 17, 2021, Athira announced that the Company’s board had placed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on leave pending a review of claims of potential research misconduct “stemming from research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” Following this news, Athira’s stock price fell $7.09 per share, or over 38%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

