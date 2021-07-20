Herman Miller and Knoll Announce New Name for Combined Company: MillerKnoll

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Herman Miller and Knoll Announce New Name for Combined Company: MillerKnoll

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

MillerKnoll, now one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world, is well positioned to catalyze the transformation of the industry and redefine modern design.

PR Newswire

ZEELAND, Mich., July 20, 2021

ZEELAND, Mich., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) today announced that, after completing the acquisition of Knoll, Inc. ("Knoll"), on July 19, 2021, the combined company will move forward as MillerKnoll. Herman Miller and Knoll, along with their legacy brands, will continue as distinct brands as part of MillerKnoll. In addition, MillerKnoll will have a new operating model that will ensure strong brand ownership—transforming the industry and redefining modern design.

MillerKnoll_studio_fulton_market.jpg

"We are excited to introduce MillerKnoll, a collective of dynamic brands coming together to design the world we live in," said Andi Owen, President and Chief Executive Officer of MillerKnoll. "Our industry—and the world in general—is changing rapidly. Design is the way we imagine and shape a better future. In coming together, we will define and lead this transformation, like we have other transformations in our histories."

MillerKnoll: The Preeminent Leader in Modern Design

Herman Miller and Knoll have deep legacies as industry pioneers and a shared commitment to design, innovation, operational excellence, sustainability, and social good. With the transaction now closed, MillerKnoll will:

  • Catalyze the transformation of the home and office through a united portfolio of complementary brands.
  • Support and grow existing Contract and Retail channels, as well as explore new ideas and business innovations, to ensure they meet the highest level of manufacturing excellence, customer sales and service, and user experience.
  • Comprise global functional teams that serve the entire enterprise, including Manufacturing, Digital, Technology, Marketing, Strategy, Finance, Human Resources, and Legal.
  • Drive growth and profitability with a scaled US and international footprint, maintaining strong brand ownership designed to preserve and nurture the essence of the brands within the combined company's portfolio, which includes the Herman Miller and Knoll brands.

MillerKnoll now benefits from increased reach and the ability to better serve customers across the contract furnishings sector, residential trade segment, and retail audience. In addition, MillerKnoll is well positioned to enhance engagement with architects and interior designers, who support decision-making for both Contract and Residential customers.

Owen continued, "We are a group of people and brands guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design. As MillerKnoll, we'll push and inspire each other to innovate and design the future for all the places where life happens."

As previously announced, MillerKnoll will be led by Herman Miller President and CEO Andi Owen. In addition to Owen, the combined company will be led by a world-class executive team made up of leaders from both Herman Miller and Knoll. Additional information on the leadership team is available on the company's Newsroom.

Herman Miller intends to submit a proposal to its shareholders at its upcoming annual meeting in order to seek approval of the formal change of Herman Miller's corporate name to MillerKnoll. At this time, Herman Miller common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "MLHR."

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation, and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future for all the places where life happens while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the anticipated impact of the transaction on the combined company's business and future financial and operating results, the expected amount and timing of synergies from the transaction, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of Herman Miller or the price of Herman Miller's stock. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Herman Miller's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics, and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the merger with Knoll will not be realized on the anticipated timing or at all; risks related to the additional debt incurred in connection with the merger; Herman Miller's ability to comply with its debt covenants and obligations; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the merger will be more costly to realize than expected; the effect of the announcement of the merger on the ability of Herman Miller or Knoll to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom Herman Miller or Knoll does business, or on Herman Miller's or Knoll's operating results and business generally; the ability of Herman Miller to successfully integrate Knoll's operations; the ability of Herman Miller to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Herman Miller's business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies; business disruption following the merger; general economic conditions; the availability and pricing of raw materials; the financial strength of our dealers and the financial strength of our customers; the success of newly-introduced products; the pace and level of government procurement; and the outcome of pending litigation or governmental audits or investigations. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Herman Miller's periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified in Herman Miller's most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Herman Miller does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

millerknoll_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE49071&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/herman-miller-and-knoll-announce-new-name-for-combined-company-millerknoll-301337578.html

SOURCE MillerKnoll

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE49071&Transmission_Id=202107201041PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE49071&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment