Vuzix Expands Global Smart Glasses Healthcare Presence into Canada with TeleVU Innovation

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that TeleVU Innovation ("TeleVU"), a Canadian supplier of user-friendly communication solutions for smart glasses that provide a secure, live audio-visual link between frontline clinicians and remote experts anywhere in the world, has begun ordering Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses.

The TeleVU solution consists of TeleVU iSee, the support portal app, and smart glasses loaded with TeleVU's uSee app, which enables remote medical assistance through audio/video communication and augmented reality to help patients, caregivers, clinicians and health organizations. TeleVU use cases include long-term home care, first responder support, hospital care, medical education, medical proctorship and mobile crisis response.

From remote medical facilities in Northern Canada to hospitals in Toronto, TeleVU is working across the health spectrum with various administrations to supply Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses bundled with their software solution to refine virtual care and provide remote patient support. Additionally, Vuzix recently completed a reseller agreement with TeleVU to facilitate the sale of the combined solution to their customers in Canada and the United States. The Company will also be partnering with TeleVU to demonstrate their joint hardware/software solution at the upcoming HIMSS conference to be held in Las Vegas on August 9-13.

"We are pleased to work together with TeleVU to support their expanding telemedical usage across North America," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, with their hands-free, voice-activated operation and studio quality 4K video streaming, represents an ideal hardware platform for an expansive range of telemedicine applications."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 210 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix Smart Glasses, our business relationship and future business with TeleVU and their customers, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

[email protected]

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – [email protected] www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-expands-global-smart-glasses-healthcare-presence-into-canada-with-televu-innovation-301337575.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation