Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Vanguard

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Legacy Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Principal Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q2, Legacy Financial Group LLC owns 56 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Financial Group LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 453,289 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 344,302 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.94%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 138,288 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
  4. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 398,843 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
  5. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 334,176 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 267,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.331000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 120,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.307300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.18%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.524100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 91,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 114,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 63,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 334,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 181.92%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62.

Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 60.95%. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 44,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.16%. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.574100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 70,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 30,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.53%. The sale prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 13,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 34.21%. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 15,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 25,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Financial Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Legacy Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Financial Group LLC keeps buying

