Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, Vanguard

- New Purchases: XSOE, BSV, IJS, IJJ, LQD, XLB, XLF, HYG, TPR, FCX, MRO, DVN, MP,
- Added Positions: SDY, CWB, IUSG, TIP, VO, SHYG, VB, VDE, BNDX, AOA, ANGL, USRT, AOR, AOM, AOK, NLY, WFC, MVIS, MDP,
- Reduced Positions: IGIB, BSJL, BSCM, ITOT, SPMD, MSFT, VEA, EES, VWO, CASY, IWC, AAPL, KHC, RLY, F, VTI, MJ, IJR, VUG, GE,
- Sold Out: SPY, VOE, PFG, BSCL, SPDW, SLV,
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 453,289 shares, 15.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 344,302 shares, 14.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.94%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 138,288 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 398,843 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.73%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 334,176 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.93%
Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 267,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.331000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 120,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $99.307300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 20,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Legacy Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.18%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $84.524100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 91,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.169900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 114,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $234.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 63,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 334,176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF by 181.92%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 34,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (AOA)
Legacy Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 88.23%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $69.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.74 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $63.85.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $21.09.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Legacy Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73.Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon by 60.95%. The sale prices were between $22.95 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 44,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.16%. The sale prices were between $21.55 and $21.62, with an estimated average price of $21.59. The stock is now traded at around $21.574100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 70,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 30,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.53%. The sale prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 13,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES)
Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 34.21%. The sale prices were between $46.6 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.91. The stock is now traded at around $47.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 15,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ford Motor Co (F)
Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Legacy Financial Group LLC still held 25,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.
