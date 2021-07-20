Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Alphabet Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: GOOGL, QCOM, IBMJ, IBMK, ICSH, VTI, ASPN, BIIB, CRM, GAM, BKLN, 32GA,

GOOGL, QCOM, IBMJ, IBMK, ICSH, VTI, ASPN, BIIB, CRM, GAM, BKLN, 32GA, Added Positions: SHM, VCSH, VTEB, VEA, STZ, AGG, IWB, VTV, VO, VBR, SCHD, VMBS, IWN, JPST, VZ, IEI, VNQ, VYMI, EMB, MMM, VOE, VGSH, VIGI, VOT, XLU, DON, BSCM, BSCL, P731, ABBV, SHW, SLB, PEG, GPC, DUK, COST, PFF, CARR, SWKS, PFE, CVX,

SHM, VCSH, VTEB, VEA, STZ, AGG, IWB, VTV, VO, VBR, SCHD, VMBS, IWN, JPST, VZ, IEI, VNQ, VYMI, EMB, MMM, VOE, VGSH, VIGI, VOT, XLU, DON, BSCM, BSCL, P731, ABBV, SHW, SLB, PEG, GPC, DUK, COST, PFF, CARR, SWKS, PFE, CVX, Reduced Positions: AMGN, VUG, IWF, SHY, AAPL, ITW, TROW, EFA, VEU, SCHH, SBUX, TMO, SDY, SCHM, MINT, CFG, NSC, T, BLK, XOM, INTC, NVS, VNQI, ABMD, SCHO, DHR, JPM, UNP, MRK, ICF, IJT, HXL, GE, MLPA, SHOP, SCHZ, CB, BK, SPY, KMB, VPU, ROST,

AMGN, VUG, IWF, SHY, AAPL, ITW, TROW, EFA, VEU, SCHH, SBUX, TMO, SDY, SCHM, MINT, CFG, NSC, T, BLK, XOM, INTC, NVS, VNQI, ABMD, SCHO, DHR, JPM, UNP, MRK, ICF, IJT, HXL, GE, MLPA, SHOP, SCHZ, CB, BK, SPY, KMB, VPU, ROST, Sold Out: BRK.B, MDY, VBK, D, MBRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. owns 203 stocks with a total value of $647 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor%2C+cottrill%2C+erickson+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 122,176 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,855 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 140,860 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 71,834 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.29% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 259,136 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2514.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $49.53. The stock is now traded at around $49.636800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 118,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.99%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.769800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 40,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 248.78%. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $225.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 34.93%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 42.65%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.56%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.748000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Moleculin Biotech Inc. The sale prices were between $3.21 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.65.