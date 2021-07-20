Logo
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 728 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sugarloaf+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 271,616 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16441.78%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 219,020 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10163.36%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 145,947 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141596.12%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,119 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116183.93%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,582 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
New Purchase: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 218,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.78 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16441.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 271,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10163.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 219,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 141596.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 145,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 116183.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 65,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6158.46%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3432.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 32,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sold Out: Heat Biologics Inc (1HB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.82 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.62.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider