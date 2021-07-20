Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&

- New Purchases: INFL, ICSH, ESML, EAGG, MEAR, HTBX, PSLV, PSI, PKW, KRE, ATY, OGI, ADNT, BSTZ, TPGY, CLOV, PLBY, IBRX, PCT, BAR, QQQJ, RPV, SDG, POOL, SAM, DVN, HUM, ICE, LRCX, SPGI, NAK, PENN, PXD, RBA, SENS, SHW, TTWO, USB, TNL, UEC, AQN, WFG, ZTS, AZO,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, ITOT, AAPL, QUAL, USMV, GOOGL, DVY, VTI, IWM, PEY, MUB, HDV, IDV, GS, AOA, VGT, ESGU, SUSC, FLOT, MTUM, VO, DSI, MINT, ADBE, CAPE, PFF, AMZN, JPM, V, EFA, MBB, AMT, CCJ, FIS, CHE, HD, NVDA, DG, ROP, EEM, CPRT, BR, ESGD, IWS, VEU, UNH, SCHX, SPHD, XLE, ARKK, DIV, IJR, SCHF, STIP, SUSB, XLV, CMCSA, LMT, CRWD, ACWI, ACWV, AOR, BSV, IVE, IYR, KBE, MJ, SUB, XLK, T, AMGN, TFC, BRK.B, BLK, FCX, JNJ, JCI, MCK, MRK, PG, SYK, UNM, WMT, WDC, ZIOP, U, GOVT, IPAY, IWR, IYC, VWO, XLU, MMM, ASML, ABT, AEP, AIG, ABC, BTI, CMS, CCL, SCHW, CSGP, CL, COST, DKS, EMN, EPD, EL, NEE, FDX, FE, GILD, ISRG, LEN, MFC, MDT, NCR, NFLX, NYMT, NVS, OGE, OHI, OMC, OKE, PKG, PEP, LIN, PEG, RMD, CRM, TRP, UAA, UNP, WPC, WAB, WFC, IQI, CHY, HPI, UTF, CII, DAL, GRX, ETJ, CHTR, PDM, FB, NOW, RH, NCLH, CXP, AMC, MGNI, RYAM, THQ, PYPL, ALC, CTVA, DDOG, CARR, PLTR, ABNB, AMLP, FDL, FTEC, HYS, ICLN, IEF, IJK, IJS, IXUS, IYE, RWO, SCHA, VOX, XBI, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, IVV, QQQ, IJH, DIA, VXF, MSFT, SPY, BMY, GOOG, GDX, AGG, IWO, ANTM, GBIL, IWD, VZ, IGSB, FIXD, IEV, IWV, NOBL, SHV, STK, IGIB, ESGE, HYG, IBB, IYH, LQD, VOO, CVX, INTC, MDLZ, SBUX, SYY, BX, TSLA, AOM, ARKG, IWN, IWP, IYF, TIP, VB, VUG, ADP, DRI, FRT, MAR, PFE, WMB, CODI, PSX, TXG, NET, DBEM, DJP, EMB, FIVG, IDU, IGV, IJJ, ISTB, ITA, IUSV, IVW, IWB, OEF, SCHC, SCHH, SHY, SPLV, VPU, VTV, XLC, XLF, MO, BWA, DXC, EMKR, F, MU, MS, VTRS, BKNG, PHM, SLB, SKT, RTX, WM, LEN.B, JPS, FRC, CWBR, UA, BHF, MFGP, FSLY, VNT, AOK, BOTZ, DTN, FAS, GLD, IJT, IYT, MNA, REM, RYT, TECL, URA, VNQ, VSS, VT,
- Sold Out: IAU, LNC, LLY, FDIS, TWLO, 1HB, BATRA, XLB, DOCU, BRG, BLUE, VPV, KC, XRT, HMSY, SCZ, JETS, HVT, HP, ARKW, STPK, AMWL, FROG, DKNG, DRIO, WORK, PRSP, LECO, ATOM, PDS, CTXS, STX, WD5A, FUBO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 271,616 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16441.78%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 219,020 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10163.36%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 145,947 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141596.12%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,119 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116183.93%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,582 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 218,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.78 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16441.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 271,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10163.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 219,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 141596.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 145,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 116183.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 65,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6158.46%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3432.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 32,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.Sold Out: Heat Biologics Inc (1HB)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.82 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.62.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.
