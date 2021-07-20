Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&

New Purchases: INFL, ICSH, ESML, EAGG, MEAR, HTBX, PSLV, PSI, PKW, KRE, ATY, OGI, ADNT, BSTZ, TPGY, CLOV, PLBY, IBRX, PCT, BAR, QQQJ, RPV, SDG, POOL, SAM, DVN, HUM, ICE, LRCX, SPGI, NAK, PENN, PXD, RBA, SENS, SHW, TTWO, USB, TNL, UEC, AQN, WFG, ZTS, AZO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 728 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 271,616 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16441.78% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 219,020 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10163.36% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 145,947 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 141596.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 65,119 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116183.93% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 58,582 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.05 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $29.37. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 218,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $50.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.78 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16441.78%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.84%. The holding were 271,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10163.36%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 219,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 141596.12%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 145,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 116183.93%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 65,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6158.46%. The purchase prices were between $121.43 and $133.01, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $133.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3432.25%. The purchase prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 32,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $75.47 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $79.06.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heat Biologics Inc. The sale prices were between $4.82 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.62.

Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $281.02 and $400.68, with an estimated average price of $346.96.