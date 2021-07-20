Monticello Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Muni

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Muni

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Monticello Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monticello Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Monticello Wealth Management, Llc owns 194 stocks with a total value of $926 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monticello+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 496,303 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 479,364 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 708,409 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 411,495 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,046,197 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
New Purchase: Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (OMEX)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,138,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 170,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 37,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 908,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 522,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 76,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 173,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $432.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 72,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider