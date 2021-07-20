Monticello Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Muni

New Purchases: OMEX, FNDC, RSP, VONV, FIXD, LQD, ITOT, MDYV, VV, ESGU, LMBS, VIOO, VTHR, SPYD, FDL, FTC, FTA, EFV, FTCS, FDN, ESGE, FEM, SPHQ, FEP, EAGG, VLUE, QTEC, IXN, IYE, FBT, PGF, FXR, LAND, INFL, PRVB, FVD, VIG, BK, CRM, CLRB, SLRX, DYAI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monticello Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Monticello Wealth Management, Llc owns 194 stocks with a total value of $926 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONTICELLO WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monticello+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 496,303 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 479,364 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 708,409 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 411,495 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,046,197 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,138,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 170,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 37,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 908,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 522,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 76,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 173,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $432.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 72,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.