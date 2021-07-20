Monticello Wealth Management, Llc Buys iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Muni

- New Purchases: OMEX, FNDC, RSP, VONV, FIXD, LQD, ITOT, MDYV, VV, ESGU, LMBS, VIOO, VTHR, SPYD, FDL, FTC, FTA, EFV, FTCS, FDN, ESGE, FEM, SPHQ, FEP, EAGG, VLUE, QTEC, IXN, IYE, FBT, PGF, FXR, LAND, INFL, PRVB, FVD, VIG, BK, CRM, CLRB, SLRX, DYAI,
- Added Positions: GSIE, USIG, MUB, VTWO, VEA, IVV, VTI, SCHZ, BNDX, FNDF, GEM, HYMB, VYM, SCHO, IJR, GSLC, DLS, PGX, PSK, NEAR, IUSB, IQLT, IEMG, VONG, VPL, IGSB, IDV, DLN, CVX, PFF, TPL, SHYG, SPYV, MRK, VGK, EEM, SCHX, SPY, MSFT, XLF, IJH, IWF, VWO, QQQ, XLY, VB, XLK, XLV, IWB, AGG, FB, KMI, IWM, AMZN, GOOGL, MMM, T, ABT, MO, BMY, CAT, VTV, DE, GS, HD, INTC, JPM, MCD, NKE, NVS, PEP, PFE, PG, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: IMTM, MTUM, SUB, MGK, EFG, VUG, SHM, EFAV, USFR, USMV, SRLN, VCLT, IGLB, DWAS, SCZ, VOT, BAB, TFI, VMBS, FLRN, AAPL, MBB, JPST, VBK, PZA, SCHM, SPTL, MGC, MINT, VO, GOVT, EMB, XMLV, IWR, SPLV, PCY, WFC, WMT, VCIT, TGT, LOW, JNJ, CFR, KO, CSCO,
- Sold Out: NEE, BABA,
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 496,303 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.89%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 479,364 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 708,409 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 411,495 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity E (GEM) - 1,046,197 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.91 and $7.21, with an estimated average price of $6.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,138,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.84, with an estimated average price of $39.34. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 170,707 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 37,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $53.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 44,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $34.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 908,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $61.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 522,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 107.78%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 76,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.10%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 173,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $432.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.01%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 72,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Monticello Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04.
