Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, VF Corp, Sells Emerson Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

- New Purchases: CVE, VFC,
- Added Positions: KL, HSIC, CTSH, FLR, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: EMR, QSR, CM, WFG, RCI, MFC, NTR, GSK, BDX, WCN, OSK, BUD, BRK.B, TFC,
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 666,929 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,164,855 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,434,341 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01%
- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,739,574 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,201,840 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 4,575,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
