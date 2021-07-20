Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Cenovus Energy Inc, VF Corp, Sells Emerson Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

New Purchases: CVE, VFC,

Added Positions: KL, HSIC, CTSH, FLR, INTC,

Reduced Positions: EMR, QSR, CM, WFG, RCI, MFC, NTR, GSK, BDX, WCN, OSK, BUD, BRK.B, TFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cenovus Energy Inc, VF Corp, sells Emerson Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galibier Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $744 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 666,929 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.26% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,164,855 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,434,341 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.01% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 1,739,574 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,201,840 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97%

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $10.41, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 4,575,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.