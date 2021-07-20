Logo
Eastern Bank Buys Moderna Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Eastern Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Ford Motor Co, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q2, Eastern Bank owns 179 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastern+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EASTERN BANK
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 240,417 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,306 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,361 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,475,310 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 327,427 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $341.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 100,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 182,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 113,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $255.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Eastern Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 80.58%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Eastern Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Sold Out: (HCAP)

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.63 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of EASTERN BANK. Also check out:

1. EASTERN BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. EASTERN BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EASTERN BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EASTERN BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider