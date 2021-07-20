Eastern Bank Buys Moderna Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Sells SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: MRNA, XLV, NUSC, F, TGT, EFA,

MRNA, XLV, NUSC, F, TGT, EFA, Added Positions: BSCM, BSCL, CWI, SPIB, EEM, XLI, XLK, TMO, MAR, COF, IWD, IWP, SRLN, ADSK, RTX, PNC, SUSB, AMAT, HD, DRI, JKE, PBW, PYPL, GOOG, BURL, MA, DGRO, AMD, ABT, AKAM, OSK, MSI, AEE, AEP, AMT, ASH, IEX, FDX, QCOM, ADP, ED, AJG, IWR, TFC, BAC, KLAC, DOW, KMB, PAYC, LMT, DIS, PEG,

BSCM, BSCL, CWI, SPIB, EEM, XLI, XLK, TMO, MAR, COF, IWD, IWP, SRLN, ADSK, RTX, PNC, SUSB, AMAT, HD, DRI, JKE, PBW, PYPL, GOOG, BURL, MA, DGRO, AMD, ABT, AKAM, OSK, MSI, AEE, AEP, AMT, ASH, IEX, FDX, QCOM, ADP, ED, AJG, IWR, TFC, BAC, KLAC, DOW, KMB, PAYC, LMT, DIS, PEG, Reduced Positions: XBI, IWM, IWB, VZ, MRK, SHY, IEI, IEF, XEL, TJX, CRM, MCD, NEE, SBUX, AXP, BP, BDX, BRK.B, IVW, IJH, CVS, SCHW, ABBV, CLX, CL, D, GE, LLY, PAYX, ORCL, NKE, MS, MMM, MDT, INTC, IBM, HON,

XBI, IWM, IWB, VZ, MRK, SHY, IEI, IEF, XEL, TJX, CRM, MCD, NEE, SBUX, AXP, BP, BDX, BRK.B, IVW, IJH, CVS, SCHW, ABBV, CLX, CL, D, GE, LLY, PAYX, ORCL, NKE, MS, MMM, MDT, INTC, IBM, HON, Sold Out: WBA, DFS, HCAP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Ford Motor Co, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, sells SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Discover Financial Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastern Bank. As of 2021Q2, Eastern Bank owns 179 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EASTERN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eastern+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 240,417 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 305,306 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 475,361 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 1,475,310 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 327,427 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $341.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 100,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 182,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 113,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $255.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $80.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 80.58%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $139.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $77.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $94.99 and $124.19, with an estimated average price of $112.62.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $53.81.

Eastern Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.63 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.05.