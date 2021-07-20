Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP Buys Emclaire Financial Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Prologis Inc, Sells Federated Hermes Inc, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, PPG Industries Inc

- New Purchases: EMCF, PLD, COF, MDYV, ADBE, LLY, XOM, FNB, NVDA, XLI,
- Added Positions: IEMG, SCHX, SCHG, SPDW, SCHV, SCHM, JHML, MATW, AXP, IWM, AMZN, NEE, BRK.B, TMO, DIS, FB, GOOGL, PYPL, ABBV, AMGN, BAC, CMCSA, JPIN, DHR, IJH, ESGD, LOW, AVGO, V, WMT, VZ, RTX, ROST, PFE, PEP, HON,
- Reduced Positions: FHI, VNLA, SCHE, MUB, IWR, MSFT, VB, JNJ, SCHF, SCHA, HD, INTC, FISV, SUSB, SCHZ, SCHO, MDYG, WM, UNP, TJX, PNC, NOC,
- Sold Out: PPG, BSV, MO, ECL, TFX,
For the details of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schneider+downs+wealth+management+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP
- Federated Hermes Inc (FHI) - 3,440,227 shares, 31.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.12%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 131,056 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 448,259 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 186,310 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.16%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 141,310 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Emclaire Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $30.55, with an estimated average price of $28.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 99,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,339 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,603 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $235.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $56.287800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.10%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 68,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP added to a holding in American Express Co by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $168.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $147.97 and $182.33, with an estimated average price of $171.01.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25.Sold Out: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP. Also check out:
1. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors, LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment