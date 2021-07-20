MTM Investment Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: RPV, PROF, HZO, NVDA, CATO, GPC, VLO, LIT, AFL, WELL, HSY, URA,

RPV, PROF, HZO, NVDA, CATO, GPC, VLO, LIT, AFL, WELL, HSY, URA, Added Positions: RSP, VONG, CVX, MSTR, BMY, TXN, BA, FTCS, FXR, TJX, WMB, KMI, BIG, CHWY, TFC, ONEW, FITB, FXD, ATVI,

RSP, VONG, CVX, MSTR, BMY, TXN, BA, FTCS, FXR, TJX, WMB, KMI, BIG, CHWY, TFC, ONEW, FITB, FXD, ATVI, Reduced Positions: AMGN, MRK, WMT, SPY, DOW, BAC, CBSH, IVV, IJH, SPLV, RTX, PFE, DUK, DHS, IUSG, IUSV, RF, IWB, PSCT, PTF, USIG, VXF,

AMGN, MRK, WMT, SPY, DOW, BAC, CBSH, IVV, IJH, SPLV, RTX, PFE, DUK, DHS, IUSG, IUSV, RF, IWB, PSCT, PTF, USIG, VXF, Sold Out: JKH, JKK, STM, FBT, AQB, FLDM, PBW, GOVT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Profound Medical Corp, MarineMax Inc, sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MTM Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MTM Investment Management, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MTM Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mtm+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 46,403 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,488 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,045 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 98,179 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,372 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.110400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Profound Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $183.249400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Cato Corp. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 114.93%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 299.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $493.864500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.030500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.33.