MTM Investment Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MTM Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Profound Medical Corp, MarineMax Inc, sells iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, Amgen Inc, STMicroelectronics NV, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MTM Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MTM Investment Management, LLC owns 239 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MTM Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mtm+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MTM Investment Management, LLC
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 46,403 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,488 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,045 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
  4. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 98,179 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,372 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.110400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 12,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Profound Medical Corp (PROF)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Profound Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $16 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.64. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MarineMax Inc (HZO)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $183.249400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $128.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Cato Corp (CATO)

MTM Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Cato Corp. The purchase prices were between $12 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $14.73. The stock is now traded at around $15.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 114.93%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 18,968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 299.91%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $70.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $450.52 and $848.54, with an estimated average price of $592.7. The stock is now traded at around $493.864500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

MTM Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.26%. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.030500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92.

Sold Out: STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in STMicroelectronics NV. The sale prices were between $34.33 and $39.88, with an estimated average price of $37.45.

Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $157.67 and $176.2, with an estimated average price of $165.09.

Sold Out: AquaBounty Technologies Inc (AQB)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $4.85 and $6.9, with an estimated average price of $5.76.

Sold Out: Fluidigm Corp (FLDM)

MTM Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fluidigm Corp. The sale prices were between $4.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of MTM Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. MTM Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MTM Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MTM Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MTM Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
