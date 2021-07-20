Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: SCHW, QQQ, CROX, FB, WSM, ULTA, SHYG, XLF, NVDA, BLV,

SCHW, QQQ, CROX, FB, WSM, ULTA, SHYG, XLF, NVDA, BLV, Added Positions: GOOGL, XLV, AAPL, IGSB, AMZN, PEP, AGG, MSI, V, UPS, PYPL, MSFT, PWR, LAD, GOOG, JPM, TPX, SWK, TTWO, HSY, DECK, DRI, ORCL, XOM, RH, BRK.B, CMCSA, PGX, DE, JNJ, DHR, CTAS, MDT, ACN, SPGI, SHW, SBUX, SYK, UNP, SYY, LLY, ITW, APD, BLK, COST, HD, HON, PG, PFF, MA, MCD, NEE, QYLD, ADP, IJH, T, O, BSV,

GOOGL, XLV, AAPL, IGSB, AMZN, PEP, AGG, MSI, V, UPS, PYPL, MSFT, PWR, LAD, GOOG, JPM, TPX, SWK, TTWO, HSY, DECK, DRI, ORCL, XOM, RH, BRK.B, CMCSA, PGX, DE, JNJ, DHR, CTAS, MDT, ACN, SPGI, SHW, SBUX, SYK, UNP, SYY, LLY, ITW, APD, BLK, COST, HD, HON, PG, PFF, MA, MCD, NEE, QYLD, ADP, IJH, T, O, BSV, Reduced Positions: XLP, IJR, NKE, ATVI, IVV, DIS, SOXX, TPR, PPG, IWD, SO, MET, DVY, EXG, VYM, VUG, VTV, VB, TXN,

XLP, IJR, NKE, ATVI, IVV, DIS, SOXX, TPR, PPG, IWD, SO, MET, DVY, EXG, VYM, VUG, VTV, VB, TXN, Sold Out: TBT, TJX, BMY, XHB, TMUS, GT, NFLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Nike Inc, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Northstar Advisory Group, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 307,468 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.55% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 84,503 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.83% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,769 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,397 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,192 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1929.63%

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $357.135700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 15,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $339.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $158.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $331.714800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1929.63%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2514.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 88.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 84,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 249.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 39,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 307,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 408.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3556.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 847.49%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 20,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41.