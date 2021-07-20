Northstar Advisory Group, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Apple Inc, Sells PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SCHW, QQQ, CROX, FB, WSM, ULTA, SHYG, XLF, NVDA, BLV,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, XLV, AAPL, IGSB, AMZN, PEP, AGG, MSI, V, UPS, PYPL, MSFT, PWR, LAD, GOOG, JPM, TPX, SWK, TTWO, HSY, DECK, DRI, ORCL, XOM, RH, BRK.B, CMCSA, PGX, DE, JNJ, DHR, CTAS, MDT, ACN, SPGI, SHW, SBUX, SYK, UNP, SYY, LLY, ITW, APD, BLK, COST, HD, HON, PG, PFF, MA, MCD, NEE, QYLD, ADP, IJH, T, O, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, IJR, NKE, ATVI, IVV, DIS, SOXX, TPR, PPG, IWD, SO, MET, DVY, EXG, VYM, VUG, VTV, VB, TXN,
- Sold Out: TBT, TJX, BMY, XHB, TMUS, GT, NFLX,
For the details of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 307,468 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.55%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 84,503 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.83%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 21,769 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 39,397 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,192 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1929.63%
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 30,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $357.135700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 6,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 15,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $339.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 4,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $158.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 8,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $302.26 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $327.7. The stock is now traded at around $331.714800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1929.63%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2514.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 88.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $129.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 84,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 249.79%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 39,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 307,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 408.23%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3556.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 847.49%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $156.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 20,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The sale prices were between $70.03 and $79.27, with an estimated average price of $73.73.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)
Northstar Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northstar Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northstar Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northstar Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment