Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Check Point Software Technologies, VF Corp, Nomad Foods, Sells International Paper Co

- New Purchases: CHKP, VFC,
- Added Positions: NOMD, TDOC, PODD, ANTM, SEDG, CREE, TPIC, FSLR, MWA, POWI, STRA, ORA, CTSH, PG, OLED, BMI, DIS, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: IP, NLOK, WMS,
For the details of Triodos Investment Management BV's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/triodos+investment+management+bv/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Triodos Investment Management BV
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 143,870 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 431,105 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 403,600 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 773,200 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 113,125 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $122.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 277,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)
Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 192,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 895,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $271.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Triodos Investment Management BV.
