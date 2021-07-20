Triodos Investment Management BV Buys Check Point Software Technologies, VF Corp, Nomad Foods, Sells International Paper Co

New Purchases: CHKP, VFC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Check Point Software Technologies, VF Corp, Nomad Foods, Teladoc Health Inc, Insulet Corp, sells International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Triodos Investment Management BV. As of 2021Q2, Triodos Investment Management BV owns 36 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 143,870 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 431,105 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) - 403,600 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 773,200 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 113,125 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82. The stock is now traded at around $122.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 277,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triodos Investment Management BV initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 192,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 895,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $154.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $271.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Triodos Investment Management BV added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.