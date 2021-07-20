Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys KKR Inc, Orange SA, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells GrowGeneration Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

New Purchases: KKR, FALN, SACH, IXG, UVV, DX, SPYG, IJS, FTSL, BA, FSK, ROKU, REMX, PYPL, LLY, IJK, TWLO, UPS, F, CVX, VGM, GGN,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KKR Inc, Orange SA, British American Tobacco PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells GrowGeneration Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Prospect Capital Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,123 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 57,572 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 166,659 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 83,953 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.78% Altria Group Inc (MO) - 87,874 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.72%

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 42,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sachem Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $5.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 218,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Universal Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $57.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynex Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $20.38, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 56,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Orange SA by 190.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 220,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 98.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 71,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 76.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 79,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 119,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BRT Apartments Corp by 263.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 91,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 122.20%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.