Concorde Asset Management, LLC Buys KKR Inc, Orange SA, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells GrowGeneration Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, MI, based Investment company Concorde Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys KKR Inc, Orange SA, British American Tobacco PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells GrowGeneration Corp, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Prospect Capital Corp, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concorde Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Concorde Asset Management, LLC owns 189 stocks with a total value of $175 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concorde Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concorde+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concorde Asset Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 17,123 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 57,572 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
  3. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 166,659 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 83,953 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.78%
  5. Altria Group Inc (MO) - 87,874 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.72%
New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $58.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 42,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 40,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $75.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sachem Capital Corp (SACH)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sachem Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.96 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $5.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 218,701 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Universal Corp (UVV)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Universal Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.89 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $57.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 19,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dynex Capital Inc (DX)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dynex Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $20.38, with an estimated average price of $19.6. The stock is now traded at around $17.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 56,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Orange SA (ORAN)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Orange SA by 190.31%. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 220,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 98.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40.51, with an estimated average price of $39.13. The stock is now traded at around $37.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 71,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 76.07%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 79,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in B&G Foods Inc by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $31.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 119,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BRT Apartments Corp (BRT)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in BRT Apartments Corp by 263.67%. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.19, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 91,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 122.20%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1489.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prospect Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $7.62 and $9.22, with an estimated average price of $8.34.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.87 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $48.25.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Concorde Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $60.41, with an estimated average price of $59.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concorde Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

