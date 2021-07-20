Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

- New Purchases: VTI, VWO, VGK, IEMG, ITOT, IEUR, VPL, VNQ, IPAC, VOO, IVV, BIL, VB, VNQI, SCHH, VTV, HYLB, VGSH, SCZ, IUSV, EWC, IJR, IAU, SCHC, HYG, VGIT, TIP, MUB, VTEB, SPY, VSS, IWD, AGG, IWM, SCHX, EFV, SCHA, EFA, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, BND,
- Sold Out: FXL, FTSM, SMH, AAPL, QTEC, SPYD, ARKK, SPTL, QQQ, BNDX, VCIT, MTUM, IWN, AMZN, XLE, BLDP, DHR, AXGN, ABT, EW, TSLA, V, STAA, CALX, SFIX, ICE, CYRX, ADSK, MA, CSX, ADBE, TDOC, CCXI, ZM, MSFT, MCD, FB, QCOM, BLK, CMI, CCL, IYC, SOXX, RIO, IYW, IAT, HRL, DRE, AVGO, IEZ, CAI, GTY, NXST, BGS, CORP, IWO, ACGL, XOM, SCHR, HD, SCHZ, FMHI, LMBS, FIXD, TDIV, IBM, LMT, FDN, DIS, TLT, TTD, DGX, DE, GOOGL, FMB, T, BK, ABBV, EVY, GE, TEVA, SIRI, XXII, PTN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 567,304 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,708,697 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,290,201 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,052,546 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 664,461 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.14%. The holding were 567,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.58%. The holding were 1,708,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.77%. The holding were 1,290,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 1,052,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 664,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 700,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $136.78 and $159.82, with an estimated average price of $148.75.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Genesee Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64.
