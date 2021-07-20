IAM Advisory, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: VTI, VWO, VGK, IEMG, ITOT, IEUR, VPL, VNQ, IPAC, VOO, IVV, BIL, VB, VNQI, SCHH, VTV, HYLB, VGSH, SCZ, IUSV, EWC, IJR, IAU, SCHC, HYG, VGIT, TIP, MUB, VTEB, SCHB, SPY, BND, VSS, IWD, AGG, IWM, SCHX, EFV, SCHA, EFA, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IAM Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IAM Advisory, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 567,304 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,708,697 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,290,201 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,052,546 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 664,461 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. New Position

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $222.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.14%. The holding were 567,304 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.58%. The holding were 1,708,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.31 and $69.59, with an estimated average price of $66.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.77%. The holding were 1,290,201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.56%. The holding were 1,052,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.9%. The holding were 664,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAM Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.18 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $56.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 700,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $50.59 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $53.12.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $66.9 and $74.57, with an estimated average price of $71.01.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

IAM Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.