Rackspace Technology Wins 2020 Google Cloud Breakthrough North America Partner of the Year Award

SAN ANTONIO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® ( RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has received the 2020 Google Cloud Breakthrough North America Partner of the Year award.



Rackspace Technology was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud partner ecosystem, helping provide joint customers with the support engine for Google Cloud’s platform. For example, GitLab, the DevOps platform delivered as a single application used by millions of users, selected Rackspace Technology to drive fast application development on Google Cloud.

“Working with Google Cloud and Rackspace Technology lets us offer customers three essential capabilities for digital transformation,” says Brandon Jung, Vice President of Alliances at GitLab. “We help customers develop and quickly ship their software, Google Cloud makes sure that their code can run, scale, and stay available, and Rackspace Technology provides the support engine for the entire platform.”

“Google Cloud and Rackspace Technology are aiming to lower the barrier of adoption for customers looking to architect scalable, cloud-native solutions,” said Jeff DeVerter, CTO, Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “Rackspace Technology can help companies accelerate their digital transformation and realize more value from Google Cloud.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Rackspace Technology as our Global Breakthrough Partner of the Year, North America, based on their rapid growth with Google Cloud and their commitment to customer success,” said Carolee Gearhart, VP, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “These annual awards recognize the significant commitment our partners like Rackspace Technology have made to supporting customers’ digital transformations, as well as their extensive technical capabilities across Google Cloud solutions and products.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.