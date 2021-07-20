Logo
Goldplay Begins Exploration Program on the Scottie West Project and Announces Investors Webinar

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Goldplay Mining Inc. (

TSXV:AUC, Financial), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"),is pleased to announce that it has begun the exploration program on its Scottie West project ("Project") located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, Canada.

The Company would also like to invite investors to participate in an investors webinar on July 20. 2021 at 1.00pm PST (4.00pm EST) hosted by Fundamental Research with the topic: "Why you should take gold more seriously?". Sid Rajeev, Head of Research at FRC, will share his thoughts on gold, and catalysts for the second half of this year. Catalin Kilofliski, CEO of Goldplay Mining, will talk about Goldplay's initiatives in BC and Portugal.

To register, please go to: https://www.researchfrc.com/why-you-should-take-gold-more-seriously/

The Scottie West project is located within the "Golden Triangle" of northwestern BC., approximately 7 kilometers from road access and power, 14 kilometres from Ascot's Silbak Premier mill site and 40 kilometres from the deep-water port of Stewart, BC. The Project is optioned from Roughrider Exploration (TSXV:REL).

For the Summer 2021 field program, the geological team has begun ground truthing the interpreted targets and fault zones. The geological team will also complete a property wide geological mapping and prospecting. A grid talus fine geochemistry program is also planned for the southeast exposure in the vicinity of the coincident sericitic alteration of argillite and the subcrop sample that assayed 1.007 grams per tonne gold. Any promising discoveries will be chip or channel sampled.

goldplay1.pnggoldplay2.png

Qualified Person
The information in this news release is speculative in nature as very little ground work has been done to date. The scientific and technical information has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Wilkins, Golplay's BC Exploration Manager and Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Goldplay Mining
Goldplay Mining is a newly listed Canadian public company which is focused on exploring and advancing gold-copper projects located in top mining jurisdictions with potential for world class mineral discovery.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Catalin Kilofliski"
Catalin Kilofliski
President, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:
Goldplay Mining Inc.
Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, President & CEO
Suite 650 - 1021 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 0C3
T: (604) 655-1420
E: [email protected]
www.goldplaymining.ca

Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the potential listing of the company on a stock exchange, and other associated matters. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Although the Company believes current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered are appropriate and that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or enduring. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements that are contained or incorporated in this press release. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Goldplay Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656232/Goldplay-Begins-Exploration-Program-on-the-Scottie-West-Project-and-Announces-Investors-Webinar

img.ashx?id=656232

