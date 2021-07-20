Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with MarketWise, LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with MarketWise, LLC

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

MarketWise Expected to Begin Trading on Nasdaq Under Ticker “MKTW” on July 22, 2021

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (: ACND) (“Ascendant” or the “Company”) today announced that Ascendant’s shareholders have approved all proposals related to its previously announced business combination with MarketWise, LLC (“MarketWise”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors.

Approximately 85.5% of the votes cast at the extraordinary general meeting of Ascendant’s shareholders held today voted to approve the business combination with MarketWise. The formal results of the vote will be included on a Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mark Gerhard, CEO of Ascendant, commented, “We are delighted with the overwhelming shareholder support voting to approve the business combination and we are thankful to our public shareholders for their trust in this extraordinary company. We take it as both our mission and passion to drive exceptional shareholder returns in the months and years to come.”

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on July 21, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The combined company will be renamed MarketWise, Inc., and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “MKTW” and “MKTWW”, respectively, on July 22, 2021.

About Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ascendant is focusing on businesses that operate within the “Attention Economy,” which includes various converging sectors, such as linear and interactive digital content, entertainment, film/television/streaming, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events and other forms of direct to consumer services and enabling technologies.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating experience, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 10 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-consumer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial wellness solutions platform for self-directed investors.

Contacts

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact
Shannon Devine / Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
(800) 290-4113
[email protected]

MarketWise Media Contact
Email: [email protected]

Ascendant Investor Relations Contact
Cody Slach
Gateway Group
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4MzU3NCM0MzA1OTY2IzIyMDAyMTA=
66ac1d40-bac7-4680-b338-ddb3bec18023

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment