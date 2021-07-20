GUESS Releases FY2020-2021 Sustainability Report with Best Practice for ESG; Achieves Milestone Reasonable Assurance Examination by a "Big 4" Accounting Firm

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GUESS Releases FY2020-2021 Sustainability Report with Best Practice for ESG; Achieves Milestone Reasonable Assurance Examination by a "Big 4" Accounting Firm

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

GUESS, a global lifestyle fashion brand, has released “VISION GUESS” - its fourth sustainability report covering fiscal years 2020 and 2021, written in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainable Accounting Standard Board (SASB) standards. The publication of VISION GUESS is a milestone achievement for the company, marking its successful completion of a reasonable assurance engagement with “Big 4” Accounting Firm KPMG to examine the metrics and disclosures in its sustainability report. The sustainability report shares the company’s significant progress on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) topics since its first sustainability plan was announced in 2016, and outlines its vision for sustainability going forward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005251/en/

GuessSustainabilityReportCover.jpg

GUESS Releases FY2020-2021 Sustainability Report with Best Practice for ESG; Achieves Milestone Reasonable Assurance Examination by a “Big 4” Accounting Firm (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report covers the three pillars of the GUESS sustainability plan; operating with integrity, empowering people and protecting the environment. The company details its significant achievements since its first sustainability targets were announced, increasing its eco SMART GUESS denim product offerings by 18%; increasing its global, certified sustainable materials across brands; and achieving gender pay parity for both its U.S. Corporate headquarters and U.S. Retail operations. The report also highlights the company’s new “GUESS Sustainability Assurance Framework” - a robust process to collect, review and test sustainability data to ensure the consistency and comparability of nearly 100 ESG-related metrics, before sending to its external assurance provider.

“At Guess, we remain highly committed to our three main goals of our sustainability strategy: 1. Operating with Integrity, 2. Empowering our People, and 3. Protecting the Environment. Our report this year, VISION GUESS, highlights our higher standards and our expanded ESG strategy for the future. We are treating ESG reporting with a rigor typically reserved for financial reporting and we are focused on developing the right system, testing and controls to ensure proper comparability, consistency and accountability. In this year’s report we included important topics related to the environment, diversity and inclusion. In our Company, every decision we make and action we take, are with the long term in mind,” says Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer for GUESS?, Inc.

Sustainability targets announced in the company’s new VISION GUESS plan include replacing virgin polyester with recycled materials, increasing sustainable denim offerings to 75% within three years, reducing corporate greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and supply chain emissions by 30% by 2030. GUESS’s ambitious greenhouse gas targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative, an industry group of over 1,000 businesses leading the way to a zero carbon economy.

For more information about GUESS’s Sustainability Report, please visit sustainability.guess.com.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Established in 1981, GUESS began as a jeans company and has since successfully grown into a global lifestyle brand. Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of May 1, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,041 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 539 additional retail stores worldwide. As of May 1, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005251r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005251/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment